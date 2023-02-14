That my Best Friend

Every year, I do a sweep of coolpeppermint. This is usually when those extra cringey posts from 5+ years ago are swept aside and collected into the cyberbin, never to be read again. In the recycling bin are some prosey bits from 2016, which was apparently seven years ago.

“Seven years ago” sounds a helluva lot longer than it feels. It’s a bizarre and paradoxical, growing up. Here I am, looking ten years my junior while planning to attend the university reunion with my best friend, because we’re at that age where our class starts to, like, have reunions. I’ve honestly never been much of a rah-rah reunion person, but I do have more attachment to my alma mater than other institution I’ve been a part of. And, like, I’m proud to have gone! An Ivy League university, my dream school! My best friend will be there and hopefully it will be nostalgic and magical.

The last time I saw her, both of our families met. It was one of the most beautiful moments. There our moms were, hula-hooping and chatting brightly. There our dads were, beaming and gesturing and smiling so hard. (The same smiles, too.) There we were, on the couch watching our families mesh. At the dinner table, they exchanged funny stories. Her parents had, for the longest time, assumed that I’d been a boy, a secret lover. Suffice to say, I was not. But I do remember feeling extra scrutinized when I first met her family, who eventually came to embrace me as a non-boy and non-secret lover. Thankfully. Her dad made the best mi quang. I drank all their orange juice. Her brother once said that I drank orange juice the way a vampire drank blood. I attended their large family functions, befriending all the little cousins. Despite not knowing any Vietnamese, I was content to piece together all the dialogue – particularly the more dramatic bits, because I am a nosy Nancy.

The weekend before graduation, we had our last sleepover. For the first time, she wasn’t studying! Our tests were over. And so was our college experience. We ate Thai food and had Italian ice and went to the park and experienced weekends the way they were meant to be experienced. Freely! I have never be able to convey the sheer horror I felt about how me and my peers used the weekend to study. The thought nowadays makes me feel dizzy.

Some of our pleasant memories included us studying, though. I don’t remember the content. But I do remember the light spilling in through the window on the sixth floor of the library and how warm I felt. At the time, I figured that I would forget all the tests and only recall people and memories. So I tried extra hard to create and preserve memories. I’m glad that I did, because it worked. I remember taking the bus to New York with my friends to count the stars, going to an interactive play with my best friend, painting circles in the basement with my classmate. I remember all these people, and the roles we played in each other’s lives, however brief. I am extremely grateful for those I am still in contact with, albeit sparingly. The only exception is, was, and has been my best friend. We have remained close throughout the years.

It helps that we have a fun origin story: my Math class had been dropped on the first day of class. When the counselor re-enrolled me, I was so thrilled, I had to share the good news. I scanned the busy lobby and saw her eating a bacon sandwich and sat down and began blabbering excitedly about how I had gotten into Math class, and, also, what was her name? Later we went to lunch for the first time and I admitted that I hated talking while eating, and she said she felt the same, so we ate our first lunch in silence. And thus blossomed our friendship. I was initially ambivalent and flaky. She chased me around – I remember the eight missed calls, all of which I ignored to party with others. She eventually sat me down and looked at me seriously and said, this is not a Monday, Wednesday, Friday thing.

Indeed it was not. ‘twas a best friendship. And I am so grateful for it. All these years later, the stories and memories still make us smile.