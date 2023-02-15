Lately I have been feeling like a creative spigot. Unsaid poems are tumbling thru my fingers – sketchbooks are beckoning, whispering. Whereas I once made excuses not to draw, I find myself drawn to art again. I’ve been reading and writing, too. Truth be told, I don’t feel like I ever lost myself. I think she was here all along, taking a peaceful slumber while I trekked outdoors for a meaningful – occasionally harrowing – journey. And I have just returned.

I thought I would return with a broken heart, but the opposite is true. I return with a healed heart, a lighter heart, a heart freed of darkness and anger and grief. I wish I could put into words what it feels like, but I can’t. I could put darkness into a million phrases, and I did, but not peace. It’s like trying to describe clear skies without saying “clear skies.”

I understand now why they say that stories are important. The stories we tell ourselves. Seeking meaning might draw out the pain, but it ultimately relieves it, too. Through our stories, we can explain, reason, and give meaning to the darkness. We can weave the events into something greater – in the end, a story is more than the sum of its parts. When I look back and I create these tall tales, it helps me make sense of things. And it helps me come to terms with them, too.

Maybe these creative outlets are ways this story tells itself. In the paintings, the prose, the music. It all connects in some way… though I’m still figuring out how.