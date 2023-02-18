Them Changes

In addition to being a fantastic song by Thundercat, the title also describes changes to coolpeppermint moving forward.

The first big change is that I finally went ahead and upgraded my WordPress. The pesky ads are gone. And I have a domain: coolpeppermint.blog!

The upgrade cost was a small price to pay for the happiness coolpeppermint’s brought. Having been my creative outlet for 7 years, coolpeppermint has a special place in my heart. Since I was eight, I always had blogs, albeit never in one place, and never for long. I’d sprout sites off GeoCities, Xanga, MySpace, Blogspot, Tumblr!

Coolpeppermint, on the other hand, has been my longest and most consistent blog. When I look at the archives, there are entries from every month of every year since March 2016. This space has housed countless projects. It has witnessed personal milestones. Friendships, relationships, graduations, jobs, travels, realizations, growth. Although these entries capture only a fraction of these experiences, I’m glad I can document them here.

Another change is that I will be posting more frequently and consistently. Right now, I’m aiming to post 3 times a week, at minimum – ideally on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and a floating day. Schedules tend not to work out for me, but I’ll try a variation. Mostly I’ll be focused on what to make and share. I have a few creative projects sitting on the backburner, and a few others that’ve just begun.

Although I am the person behind these changes, I look forward for what coolpeppermint has in creative store!