One of my goals this year is to sketch one drawing every weekend. This was my first graphite piece in a long time. Nothing fancy – just shapes and values. But it felt nice, getting back into art. I drew beside an old friend as she studied for a certification test. The hours flew by. We split a cheesecake. I had forgotten how taxing drawing could be on the brain. After a while, my head started to hurt, and I was tired, but in a pleasant way.

