2023 Reading Challenge

In an effort to read more this year, my goal for 2023 is to read 50 books.

It’s my third consecutive year of setting a reading goal. In 2021, my goal was to read 21 books. In 2022, my goal was to read 22 books. Looking back, I set a goal in 2017 to read 100 books in a year. It took me two years to complete the challenge, but in the end, I did it!

For organization, I began tracking my books on Goodreads as well as WordPress. On my Book Log for 2021 and 2022, I rated each book on a scale of 1-5.

3.0 – Book was okay, although I wouldn’t read it again

3.5 – Book was good, in general

4.0 – Book was really good, and I would recommend it to others

4.5 – Book was excellent and impacted me for months or years afterwards

The main differentiator between a 4 and 4.5 was the personal impact: some stories and lessons stay with you a lifetime. It’s like the difference between a great friend and a best friend. But just as it takes time to become best friends with someone, it takes time to ridentify which books impacted me in the long run – so for now, the best books will be scored at a 4.

I’ll be tracking 2023 books in the table below as well as Goodreads. Feel free to add me, share your reading goals, or drop book recommendations!

Title and Author Month Read ★ #1 Days of Distraction by Alexandra Chang January 3.5/5 #2 Life Ceremony by Sayaka Murata February 3.5/5 #3 The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa February 4.0/5 #4 Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke February 4.0/5 #5 The End of the Affair by Graham Greene February 3.5/5 #6 How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz February 4.0/5

Previous Reading Goals