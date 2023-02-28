2023 Reading Challenge

In an effort to read more this year, my goal for 2023 is to read 50 books.
It’s my third consecutive year of setting a reading goal. In 2021, my goal was to read 21 books. In 2022, my goal was to read 22 books. Looking back, I set a goal in 2017 to read 100 books in a year. It took me two years to complete the challenge, but in the end, I did it!
For organization, I began tracking my books on Goodreads as well as WordPress. On my Book Log for 2021 and 2022, I rated each book on a scale of 1-5.
- 3.0 – Book was okay, although I wouldn’t read it again
- 3.5 – Book was good, in general
- 4.0 – Book was really good, and I would recommend it to others
- 4.5 – Book was excellent and impacted me for months or years afterwards
The main differentiator between a 4 and 4.5 was the personal impact: some stories and lessons stay with you a lifetime. It’s like the difference between a great friend and a best friend. But just as it takes time to become best friends with someone, it takes time to ridentify which books impacted me in the long run – so for now, the best books will be scored at a 4.
I’ll be tracking 2023 books in the table below as well as Goodreads. Feel free to add me, share your reading goals, or drop book recommendations!
|Title and Author
|Month Read
|★
|#1
|Days of Distraction by Alexandra Chang
|January
|3.5/5
|#2
|Life Ceremony by Sayaka Murata
|February
|3.5/5
|#3
|The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
|February
|4.0/5
|#4
|Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke
|February
|4.0/5
|#5
|The End of the Affair by Graham Greene
|February
|3.5/5
|#6
|How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz
|February
|4.0/5