2023 Reading Challenge

Posted on by lu

In an effort to read more this year, my goal for 2023 is to read 50 books.

It’s my third consecutive year of setting a reading goal. In 2021, my goal was to read 21 books. In 2022, my goal was to read 22 books. Looking back, I set a goal in 2017 to read 100 books in a year. It took me two years to complete the challenge, but in the end, I did it!

For organization, I began tracking my books on Goodreads as well as WordPress. On my Book Log for 2021 and 2022, I rated each book on a scale of 1-5.

  • 3.0 – Book was okay, although I wouldn’t read it again
  • 3.5 – Book was good, in general
  • 4.0 – Book was really good, and I would recommend it to others
  • 4.5 – Book was excellent and impacted me for months or years afterwards

The main differentiator between a 4 and 4.5 was the personal impact: some stories and lessons stay with you a lifetime. It’s like the difference between a great friend and a best friend. But just as it takes time to become best friends with someone, it takes time to ridentify which books impacted me in the long run – so for now, the best books will be scored at a 4.

I’ll be tracking 2023 books in the table below as well as Goodreads. Feel free to add me, share your reading goals, or drop book recommendations!

Title and AuthorMonth Read
#1Days of Distraction by Alexandra ChangJanuary 3.5/5
#2Life Ceremony by Sayaka MurataFebruary3.5/5
#3The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro ArikawaFebruary4.0/5
#4Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen RadtkeFebruary4.0/5
#5The End of the Affair by Graham GreeneFebruary3.5/5
#6How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie CruzFebruary4.0/5

