Negative Space

The book Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain talks about the concept of negative space. Our brains tend to focus on objects – positive space – rather than the edges surrounding them – negative space. One example the book used was Bugs Bunny running through a door and leaving his imprint behind. Emptiness has a shape, too.

In this weekly sketch, I used two tricks: drawing upside down and emphasizing the negative space. Later, I darkened the shadows with 6B pencils. I was especially happy with this piece’s foreshortening – the illusion of the foot coming towards the viewer.

  1. nicely done.

    always fascinating to contemplate the gaps.

    i like the notion that things are defined by everything else that they are not – i.e. the background to their form

    this is interesting:

