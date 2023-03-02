Offshoots, Rambles

15 Marches ago I was convinced I was the happiest I’d ever be so I smelled a lot of corral-colored perfume. It was an honest effort to memorialize the days. I read some psychology study about the connection between smells and memories, as well as music and memories, so I inundated myself with cheap perfume and sad pop.

November 25, 2008 Last night, I was thinking. Do memories really last forever? They fade away and die as you die. I fear losing memories, that if I hold on too tight, they, like sand, will trickle through my fingers, and get swept away forever. Memories, I wish, could last forever and ever, like a movie you could replay and replay again, and each time you could observe a little closer, and everything would be sharpened. Remembering is the most I can do.

Little did I know that I’d eventually have an issue with not properly forgetting.

–

This year, I want to read 50 books and draw ~50 drawings. I have already gotten started on this weekend’s graphite piece. I haven’t yet posted my other drawings from the art gathering I’ve been going to. Last week I met this girl who had the exact same name as me, except for one letter. And I sat with the same pal (are we pals?) who gave me a friendly, crinkly smile when I said I drew things upside down.

It feels good to write, because instead of thinking, I’m writing. And as I’m writing, I’m thinking. I’m thinking of periwinkle and rose tea. I’m thinking of how rosewater tastes the way roses smell. I’m thinking of The Little Prince and how, even at this age, I still repeat his phrase:

And now here is my secret, a very simple secret: It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.

I’m thinking of the book The Five People You Meet In Heaven. I’m thinking of the book The Four Agreements. I’m thinking of how these books fundamentally shaped the way I see myself, others, and the world, and how seismic shifts that occur within you can still be seen to others, even if they’re happening internally. Like Roald Dahl’s quote on thoughts:

They say not to judge a book by its cover, but I always judge books by their covers. Because by the cover, I may not be able to know the entire story, but I may be able to guess the genre, the style, the language, the publisher, the year published, the topic. And we humans are the same, with our stories written inside of us, yes, but with our physical bodies broadcasting the fundamentals.

I remind myself that although we are not our thoughts, our thoughts have some sort of power, but maybe only as much power as we give them.

–

March is the season of pollen. It’s the season of cheap perfume. It’s the season of memorizing memories. 6 Marches ago I wrote a post called Good Ol’ Days Are Now.

There is a moment in Bojack Horseman, an adult cartoon I recently finished, where one of the characters goes: I wish we knew when the good ol’ times were when they were happening so we could enjoy them then. I have an odd little feeling that this might be one of the happier times in my life, and that I’ll miss it. I can’t say for certain–I can’t go into the future and look back to nostalgically decide how happy I was, but I am. Happy, I mean.