Juxtapose

Posted on by lu

DSCF5361

DSCF5382

Lately I’ve been taking my camera everywhere. Mundane places, too, like the coffeeshop or lake. I’ve been making an effort to shoot in black and white. A part of me misses the magic of B&W photography, especially the old filmy style. I’ve always been reluctant to embrace it, though – what about the colors? I think. I love colors. In photographing greyscale, I have to shift my focus towards values and contrast. Juxtapose light against dark.

I liked how these two photos “spoke” to each other, despite being two different subjects.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s