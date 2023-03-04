Lately I’ve been taking my camera everywhere. Mundane places, too, like the coffeeshop or lake. I’ve been making an effort to shoot in black and white. A part of me misses the magic of B&W photography, especially the old filmy style. I’ve always been reluctant to embrace it, though – what about the colors? I think. I love colors. In photographing greyscale, I have to shift my focus towards values and contrast. Juxtapose light against dark.

I liked how these two photos “spoke” to each other, despite being two different subjects.