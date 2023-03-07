Imitating Art’s Old Masters

Every weekend, I’ve been working on one pencil drawing, usually at a local cafe. Recently, I discovered an art group that draws together on the weekends. I decided to go. It was fun! We all drew different subjects and babbled about movies and art. For a moment, it felt like art class: a space carved out for the sole purpose of drawing.

The night before, I refined my drawing project. Instead of sketching random objects, I adjusted the theme to emulating art’s Old Masters. Think Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo – the classic OG’s of European art hailing from the 1800’s and before. Having returned from a 50 day journey around Europe, I was inspired; in particular, I was deeply moved by the Van Gogh museum. Unfortunately, this inspiration came after returning from the continent, and after visiting the Louvre. (I had no idea why everyone was crowded around a particular statue. Now that I’m at home and on Pinterest, looking for references, I have an idea.) But better late than never, I s’pose.

Upon returning, I immediately bought the book Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain. Coincidentally, the book had countless references to Western European art. I was pleasantly surprised to recognize places I had visited, such as Lyon, France – artworks I had glimpsed, such as The Winged Victory of Samothrace in the Louvre – and people I had learned about, such as Anne Boleyn, who had been beheaded at the London Tower.

Later, I sketched Da Vinci’s cat.