Choosing My Own Adventure

The past few weeks, I have felt the burning urge to visit The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Having returned from a 50 day trip around Europe, this is the last urge I would have expected. Yet here it is and here I am, one click away from booking my flight.

Like a set of dominos, it all began with the instructive art book, then the tentative sketching, then the Old Masters theme, then Michelangelo’s David, then this book I read in the 2nd grade about two runaway children who hide in The Met and discover a sculpture by Michelangelo, then my own budding desire to be a runaway child who hides in the Met, then a lightbulb idea: what if I saw, for myself, these works by Old Masters and photographed them for my project?, then a video of a Met curator discussing their recent exhibition: A New Look At Old Masters, set to close in Spring 2023. (This part was a coincidence, and I have the timestamps to prove it.)

Yet it was simple encouragement from a friend that affected me most. This was, as I had formally requested, my sign from the Universe.

March 5th, 2023 Okay, universe, I’ll ask for you to give me a sign on which direction to move in. Be crazy and take a solo trip? Or play it safe and stay home?

Weeks of internal back-and-forth.. swayed by 4 words. Say no more.

I’m tempted to dive into my, “… but logically, maybe I shouldn’t go” train of thought. But I’ve come to notice a pattern: if I have to try and be logical about something, then it might simply be beyond logic. And I’m learning to accept that. In fact, that was a primary driver behind my interest – and practice – in tarot cards, which draw upon intuition, logic’s enemy. Plus, if a corporate project boss can somehow wield the intuitive predictive powers of colorful Italian storytelling cards, then maybe, one day, I can, too.

If I could describe tarot cards in two words, it would probably be, hm…. fucking accurate. It’s chilling how descriptive and precise the cards are. And it’s not “you are a Libra, and Venus is tilted, therefore, you are shy around certain people, but outgoing around others.” Otherwise known as the Barnum effect, scam artists will offer ‘readings’ that say everything and nothing at all. This is not how Tarot Cards work. I don’t know what Italian witch infused these decks with the capabilities they have… but good for her. No. Tarot Cards tell a person’s life story, at that particular moment, that is accurate beyond denial.

I’ve come to view these cards not as future-telling woo woo, but rather, an uncanny reflection of the subconscious… in that present moment. As the present is constantly evolving – our thoughts, fears, and emotions – so are those stories. Like a Choose Your Own Adventure Series, the ultimate outcome, or our future, varies based on our choices. In other words, I don’t believe that there is one set, unchangeable path. We make choices to get where we’re going. Tarot cards can do a lot, but one thing they can’t do is make decisions for us. So I don’t flip those cards, hoping to see the future. In this way, I draw upon Carl Jung’s theory of the collective unconscious – the universal stories we all share – while reserving a sense of agency. Yes, we all draw upon a shared bank of unconscious experiences. But nothing is set in stone.

The notion of making choices – or, at least, the wrong choice – terrified me as a child. I found a journal entry I had written 15 years ago.

November 26, 2008 Regret. That’s my biggest fear. Not bee stings, not huge spiders, not freaky zombies, but regret. Life’s descisons are sorta like paths… sometimess you could be wondering where you’d be, who you’d be if you hadn’t taken that path, thinking of whatever could have been, or thinking of the moment you’d made that decison.

Evidently I struggled with spelling ‘decision.’ Spelling aside, I was reflecting on this reflection and on the concept of regret. Regret stems from a belief in choice and free will. On the other hand, if we believe our life outcomes are inevitable, then we might not be as prone to regret – it was all meant to happen. But if we believe we have free will, then we may come to feel as though we made the wrong choice, and regret the choices we had made. This, in turn, led my brain down the ol’ path of the fate vs. free will debate. Although I can’t claim to have the answer for the fate vs. free will debate, I have, in the past 15 years, settled into a fate-with-a-free-will-flavor approach that draws heavily upon the Chinese concept of Ming, 命.

When Confucius advises that the gentleman should “hold the Mandate of Heaven in awe,” he means that man should allow heaven to take care of the things that man can not do. The purpose of life is not to sit back and allow fate to determine everything; rather, it is to do all that you can within the boundaries established by fate. This has interesting gospel connections as well. Despite what some scholars claim, fate in ancient China was not a passive concept. Rather, fate was an incentive to do all that was within one’s power, to advance as much as possible within the boundaries given by heaven.

Perhaps this is all a roundabout way of expressing that I believe my burning desire to stare at sculptures in The Metropolitan Museum of Art is fated and meaningful. It may be meaningful in a terrible way, but it may be meaningful in a pleasant way. It may be meaningful in an inconspicuous way, but it may be meaningful in a poignant way. Or maybe it may have no meaning at all. Maybe I am just bored, and my mind travels like a Fourth of July sparkler purchased from the colorful, summer van, and I tell myself these things to make myself feel better about being impulsive.

Still buying my ticket, though. As usual, I will keep you posted, coolpeppermint.