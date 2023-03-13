Figure Eight

After a wonderfully raucous meeting with my new art group – a story I’ll save for later – I went ice skating today with an old friend.

I also ended up befriending two little girls who asked if I could teach them to skate. One thought I was 15 years old – turns out I was 15 years oldER than her. We became fast friends, and I was mortified when she fell on my watch. The other one was 6. She was dressed in a tutu and powered on ice confidently. She asked if I could teach her to spin. I responded that I had forgotten. I said she skated well, did she take lessons? And she said no, her mom said classes were too expensive, so she taught herself. She added that wanted to be a singer and dancer when she grew up.

I’d missed this. Skating. I’d spent most of my early life in the world of dance, on ice and off. From age 4 I had skated until I ran into the double spins. I remember the harness, how my coach would lift me mid-air and help me manually spin. I was tired. I was dreading lessons, and competitions weren’t fun, and I was bored. I quit. But I still recall the friends, the programs, the coaching sessions. I remember our off-ice practice in the room after the bleachers, Tay’s face caked with makeup, Sky’s sequined dress. Those years had bled into ballet, gymnastics, hip hop, all of which I stopped, one after the other. But it had started and ended with figure skating.

Then I thought: why not just buy a new set of skates and do this again? Skate? Free of obligation, coaching, competitions, pressure? Now, as an adult, I could skate to exercise, skate to clear my thoughts, and, most importantly, skate for fun. Skate for fun. I looked up a nearby rink, which was apparently very well maintained, and resolved to call the office later.

Today, while skating, I entered a bubble of flow. Time ceased to exist, and I was just…moving. I was gliding and daydreaming – forgetting where I was. It was as if people were there, but they weren’t. It was just ice and wind and the familiar ache in my feet. There were moments I swear I was back at a competition, racing to the middle of the rink, where I’d strike a still pose until the music began.