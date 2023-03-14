The One Where My Tarot Cards Told Me To Grow Up

Can’t believe I’ll be in New York next week. I felt like going, so now I am. Visiting The Met for an art project seems perfectly justified. Mostly I want to loiter and go to the library and see what Little Italy looks like (do they sell olives?) and maybe visit the Tenement Museum.

I booked the hotel last night. I had been procrastinating, since I felt daunted by all the options. Since I have no intention of taking any form of transportation, I wanted to find a hotel within 1 hour walking distance. Which, in Manhattan, is probably very pricey. I started perusing the hotels, but it eventually became complicated. If I did the math, reviewed every option, tallied up the costs, drew up pro’s and con’s of each location, which would be best? The mere thought made me sleepy.

What’s it called when there are too many things to choose from? Analysis paralysis.

Analysis paralysis is an inability to make a decision due to over-thinking a problem. An individual or a group can have too much data. The result is endless wrangling over the upsides and downsides of each option, and an inability to pick one.

But then the longer I waited… the costlier lodging would be. So I was potentially exacerbating the situation that I was putting myself in. Then, upon realizing this, I would get a little worried and procrastinate some more. Eventually I submerged it into my subconscious.

Last night, I did my daily tarot card pull. I was befuddled when my cards read that 1) I harbored bright enthusiasm about something but 2) was being immature and, in the words of the book, needed to “grow up” and 3) harbored thoughts about negative cash flow and 4) was stalling. I was on the verge of calling the cards total hooey until I remembered the hotel scenario. Oh, right. That.

I took this as a sign and logged into my laptop.

The ironic part is that, after tackling the issue head on, I quickly found a (seemingly) ideal place. 1 hour walking distance of everything. Cost, one of my concerns, wasn’t an issue. Somehow everything has been magically affordable, but only for this particular weekend. When I initially looked at tickets, they were $150. The hotel, which had excellent reviews, was less than $150 (with some points finagling.) Finally, when I saw that the hotel was 10 minutes from the library, it was a done deal. Signed and sealed. Since I’m not taking any PTO vacation, I intend to spend a chunk of time working at the library. Which I’ve always wanted to visit, anyways.

So I’m pretty excited about that. I hope I don’t get lost. And that I stay watered and fed. I should be able to find a grocery store there. That’ll be the first thing I do. Otherwise, I intend to subsist off street food. Earlier I thought about getting headphones, but it would probably be wiser to remain alert, since it is the city. Will I carry an umbrella? Will it rain? I saw there were flurries today. Will the person next to me on the plane be coughing up a lung? I’ll bring my whole mask collection. Will I be able to complete my work on the flight? Hopefully – my project ramped up today, and it fried my brain, but in a good way. On the map, Little Italy is near Stonewall. I remember being fascinated by the history of the Stonewall Riots. Maybe I’ll take a gander.

Will I have enough time to do the things I want to do? There’s nothing in particular I have to do. All I want to do is exist there for a while.