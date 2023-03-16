Sketching Michelangelo’s David

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. It is also an excellent source of practice. For this week’s Old Masters drawing project, I looked up famous Italian sculptures. Michelangelo’s David – the famous pensive subject above – popped up.

Immediately, I thought of this book I had read as a child called the From the Mixed-up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler. In the book, two children run away from home and live in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. There, they unravel a mystery about a sculpture believed to have been made by Michelangelo. Despite having read the book in 2nd grade, the story made a lasting impression on me. I recall the scenes as vividly as having experienced them myself – hiding in the bathroom during night security, poring over Michelangelo books, collecting coins from the fountain.

As I drew Michelangelo’s David, remembering the book, I got the burning urge to run to The Met myself. The more I thought about it, the better an idea it sounded.

That is why I am flying to New York in several days.