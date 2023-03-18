Kodak Simulation

A few days before, I plugged in a Fujifilm recipe reminiscent of Kodak Tri-X 400 film stock. Black and white, heavy contrast, grainy.

I went for a walk by the lake. I had walked this very path several years ago. I had brought along my iPad and read The Power of Now while sitting underneath a tree. This time, there was a woman with her dog.

I remembered Eckhart Tolle’s quote: be here now.

As usual, there was bird politicking. Geese co-existing with swans bickering with crows. Always fighting, those birds. One of them attacked another pedestrian, who barked at them. I sped up. I tried capturing the drama in the photos below.

Another day, I brought my Fujifilm camera to the marina. I looked at the boats and birds. If it hadn’t been so cold, it might’ve been serene. The seagulls billowed up as I approached them.

I passed by the strangely uniform neighborhood filled with cookie-cutter homes. There was a playground in the center. I felt alienated as I wandered from one lot to the other. I was looking for interesting shapes to a backdrop of screaming children. I briefly wondered if the people there were happy. Was I?

Then I went home.