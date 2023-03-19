2023 Reading Challenge

March 19th, 2023

Have you ever finished a book that left every tiny hair on your body standing? That’s how The Little Snake left me. The whole time it reminded me of The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry… a very faint echo. On the last page, the author thanked Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. I was like, oh, of course, duh. I had always wondered what, exactly, it meant when the snake visited The Little Prince… the book by A.L. Kennedy was a continuation of the snake’s story…

I feel like I’m rambling without context. The Little Prince was and is one of my favorite books in the world. I read it in the seventh grade. I continued rereading it until I was 18. That was when I fully absorbed it. In the darkest and lightest of moments, I always think back to The Little Prince. I have carried its lessons, however simple, in my heart and my mind for most of my life. Sometimes I try to explain it to people, but I can’t. So I leave paintings or quotes or feelings instead. Anyways. Anything that can be compared to The Little Prince is a “go” in my book.

I’ve read 13 books so far this year. Goodreads says I’m 3 books ahead of schedule. Anything impactful? Hm. Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke was an excellent graphic novel detailing the phenomenon, social impact and psychology of loneliness. In one chapter, it crawled down the horrifying experiments of Harlow’s monkeys, later delving into the psychologist’s own pathologies and loneliness. After reading that book, I felt a little hollow myself. I got up to leave the coffeeshop, and as I did, the person in front of me smiled and waved. I smiled and waved back. A random patron. We had exchanged no words. Their wave brightened my day. I thought: that person has no idea.

I also thoroughly enjoyed The Art of Living by Epictetus, a Greek Stoic philosopher. There were a few quotes that I wanted to share in a separate blog entry. Feeling ‘passionate’ about ‘Stoicism’ sounds funny to me. I like the Stoics.

Otherwise, I am trying to churn through books at a reasonable pace.

February 27th, 2023

In an effort to read more this year, my goal for 2023 is to read 50 books.

It’s my third consecutive year of setting a reading goal. In 2021, my goal was to read 21 books. In 2022, my goal was to read 22 books. Looking back, I set a goal in 2017 to read 100 books in a year. It took me two years to complete the challenge, but in the end, I did it!

For organization, I began tracking my books on Goodreads as well as WordPress. On my Book Log for 2021 and 2022, I rated each book on a scale of 1-5.

3.0 – Book was okay, although I wouldn’t read it again

3.5 – Book was good, in general

4.0 – Book was really good, and I would recommend it to others

4.5 – Book was excellent and impacted me for months or years afterwards

The main differentiator between a 4 and 4.5 was the personal impact: some stories and lessons stay with you a lifetime. It’s like the difference between a great friend and a best friend. But just as it takes time to become best friends with someone, it takes time to identify which books impacted me in the long run – so for now, the best books will be scored at a 4.

I’ll be tracking 2023 books in the table below as well as Goodreads. Feel free to add me, share your reading goals, or drop book recommendations!

Title and Author Month Read ★ #1 Days of Distraction by Alexandra Chang January 3.5/5 #2 Life Ceremony by Sayaka Murata February 3.5/5 #3 The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa February 4.0/5 #4 Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke February 4.5/5 #5 The End of the Affair by Graham Greene February 3.5/5 #6 How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz February 4.0/5 #7 One Friday in April: A Story of Suicide and Survival by Donald Antrim March 3.0/5 #8 Her Body and Other Parties March 3.5/5 #9 Free Will by Sam Harris March 3.0/5 #10 Tokyo Ueno Station by Miri Yū March 3.5/5 #11 The Art of Living by Epictetus March 4.5/5 #12 A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes by Rodrigo García March 4.0/5 #13 The Little Snake by A.L. Kennedy March 4.5/5

