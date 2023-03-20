Excited I Am

Ooooh, I am so. very. excited for New York.

I’ve been trying to get ahead at work, asking for assignments in bulk. I worked a bit later into the evening and started tomorrow’s work today. I plan to do Thursday’s work on Wednesday, and then Friday’s work on Thursday. Stress now, relax later.

I want to go to Grand Central.

This will be my seventh time to New York. I felt like I was always rushing, though, when I went with other people. And they were usually day trips. So I didn’t really get to sit down and properly lu-oiter. My perception is skewed when I’m around others. My senses heighten in different ways. Even something as simple as grocery shopping looks utterly different when I’m with others. My last few trips were fun, albeit fast-paced. This time, I want to sit on a bench and eat rice and stare at people.

The whole reason I wanted to go was to visit The Met. And that’s because I started an Old Masters art project after returning from Europe. Unfortunately, my interest in classical art was piqued after I came home. So I began to flirt with the idea of carousing up the steps of The Met. I tried talking myself out of it, because the weather was subpar, but I had this burning urge to go to the Met. Burning. Unbeknownst to me, The Met had a temporary art exhibit called A New Look At Old Masters. Yesterday I peeked at the website. Guess when the exhibit closes? This weekend!

It would have been my last chance to see it. Somehow everything aligned: the tickets, the hotels, the museum.

So I’m very pleased about that.

I made a MyMaps with several places I’d like to visit. Bookstores, cafes, parks, and boba. Manhattan is a bit larger than I had originally thought, so I don’t think I can possibly walk from one side to the other. I also don’t think that would be wise. I mapped out streets I proooobably shouldn’t stumble upon, since I’m a bright-eyed bushy-tailed tourist and all that. I haven’t decided if I’ll use Uber or public transportation. I’m not sure I trust myself to use public transportation, but the idea of Uber-ing around everywhere is unsatisfying. I’ll flip a coin.

I had this dream last night that someone barged into my living room with a dense, yellowed manuscript. At first I ignored them. But then I read the manuscript. It was some of the most beautiful writing I’d ever read. It’s a shame that it was a dream because, in the dream world, you forget things as you read them. So all I can recall is the feeling of having read something so beautiful and moving and yet I have no clue what it said. It was actually about a sad topic, now that I think about it.

I tried using my Tarot cards to decipher my ~subconscious~ and the dream, but it was absolute hocus pocus. Truly the most bogus nonsense to date. I’m sure there’s some truth in those cards, as there usually is. But I couldn’t figure it out. Not this time. Sometimes it takes a minute.

After my cards told me to grow up and book the NY hotel, I didn’t ask about the trip anymore. I guess a part of me is afraid that the cards will spell doom and gloom. I’m too excited for that. I don’t know why I’m so excited.

But I am.

Wahoo.