Several Things

1. Sometimes I look back and wish I had done something differently. Sometimes it is inconsequential. Other times it is very much consequential. This is a reminder to myself that, in that moment, I made the decision for a reason. I made that choice based on all the information I had had. I should trust myself and the particular path I had picked; it’s unreasonable for Present Me to impose regrets or expectations on Past Me.

2. At every given moment, all we can do is try our best. But what does it mean to do one’s best? What is the best? There is no static definition of the “best choice.” What’s “best” is constantly changing. It might look drastically different from one moment to another. On Monday, given all the information I have, doing my best might look like X. On Wednesday, as I gain more insights, doing my best might look like Y. The Saturday before, I may have never imagined doing X or Y. Reminder to self: right now, you’re trying your best. Know that, looking back, you were probably just trying your best, too.

3. The things that trigger us reveal our deepest fears and wants. These fears fester in the psyche as wounds. They manifest inwardly and outwardly as pain. My general rule: when people hurt, we hurt each other. But sometimes, on an individual level, it can be good to sit with the hurt. Identify the hurt. Identify the root cause of the hurt – why is this painful? What wound has this revealed? Oftentimes, hurt can be revelatory. It helps us pinpoint the fears and wants, and ultimately, the wound. It’s like rubbing alcohol on skin. Rubbing alcohol doesn’t burn on healthy skin. But it does on the smallest of paper cuts. So: what paper cuts do we each carry? And how can we heal them?

4. This morning I closed my eyes and saw myself sitting in a vast, empty space. It was light all around. The perspective panned to where I was looking downward at a figure of myself, sitting crisscross apple-sauced. I saw the darkest abyss below. I was terrified of the emptiness beneath. It was as if I were sitting on a giant pillar of nothing. That, I knew, was the Uncertainty. Then it dawned on me that there was no darkness beneath me at all. Instead, I was floating. It was all light: above, beside, and below. And although there was nothing solidly beneath me, there didn’t need to be.

As I describe this, I am Certain that this sounds absolutely bizarre. I have no idea how this 4th point ties in with the first 3, but I know that somehow it does.