City Princess Tingz

I’ll admit it. I feel like a princess in Manhattan. I really do. There is simply no way around it. As I sampled the various hotel body washes, I suddenly had an epiphany. Oh, this is what they meant in Parks and Rec.

Look at me. I’m even drinking Fiji water. I never drink fancy artesian water. I don’t believe in it! But damn I feel good. Is this how Archimedes felt when he sank into his bathtub and had his eureka moment? If so, is this is my treat yo self moment? Twelve years after the episode release? Better late than never, I suppose.

What a day. I was a whole bundle of nervousness this morning, though. I kept wondering and wondering and getting more and more stressed. I kept having thoughts like:

What if the security line is too long? What if I have to open my bag because there’s a small lithium battery? What if I can’t make my work call, which will take place 26 minutes prior to boarding? What if I’m sandwiched between two really big people who are coughing the entire flight? What if I board too late and there’s no space in the overhead bin so then I have to belatedly check a bag and then wait at the carousel but it gets lost mid-way because I checked it too late and then I don’t have my luggage? What if I get bored and have nothing to do on the flight – plus, I didn’t bring my iPad, and I don’t know if they have screens installed, so what will I do? What if the edges of my brand new book get dented when I chose that specific book because the edges were precise?

Everything went perfectly. In fact, everything went more than perfectly. It was like serendipity and perfection all bundled into one. And everyone was so nice. Like, strangers can be so nice. El at the coffeeshop recommended an excellent drink – vanilla cold brew with oat milk. I’ve never had cold brew. But it turned out to be really good. I told him, too. I think he was a little startled when I popped up again to compliment his recommendation. He said he liked my name since it reminded him of a cartoon with a pleasant character.

Afterwards, I nursed my cold brew in a corner of the terminal. I sat by a pad of paper that I assumed belonged to the person next to me. It ended up belonging to a wiry professor, who sheepishly came to collect it. He apologized, and I said no need, and I was struck by how friendly he seemed. That was brief interaction one. Then, as I was boarding, I made eye contact with this beefyish man in a blue jacket. I contemplated his hair cut. That was brief ‘interaction’ two. I had observed everyone boarding the flight, but these were the only two whom I had a shared impression of.

As I boarded, I counted the rows to see where I’d be sitting. I was very worried about being squished. I was relieved to see an empty seat next to the wiry professor. I plopped myself down.

Then Blue Jacket walks up. Asks me what seat I’m in. It turns out I’m in the wrong seat – 20 instead of 19. Turns out the person in 19 is in the wrong seat – 19 instead of 18. Turns out the person in 18 is in the wrong seat – 18 instead of 17. There were at least 5 people misplaced at this point. As we startled shuffling, Blue Jacket made an offer to swap seats with one individual, instead of all 5 of us moving. I looked at the seat I was originally supposed to be in – between two very large, very unmasked people. Then I looked at the people next to me: small, masked, and wearing sneakers. We were the small masked sneaker gang. Even wiry professor made a joke about how we were all masked. We laughed. What were the odds?

So, as a result of these coincidences, for the whole flight, I felt comforted and comfortable. I briefly attempted to meditate, given all the morning’s stressors, and failed miserably. But eventually I calmed down. I played some games. Listened to music. Read a chunk of my new book. I took care not to dent the edges. And once we landed in New York, I felt both invigorated and well-rested, despite not having slept well. The hotel was, and is, fantastic. It came with Clorox. It has a view. The location is excellent – within walking distance of several destinations, all of which I visited. And there was a nearby grocery store as well, so I stocked up on food and water and hauled it back.

Several observations. I never noticed how much water surrounded New York. I guess I never paid attention. And the water is rarely highlighted in popular media.

The second is that they really do honk a lot here. My ride had been in Manhattan no longer than 5 minutes and had honked/been honked at 3 times. Where I’m from, honking is a matter of life or death. We use our honks wisely. Here, it’s like birds shitting. Anywhere, and at any time. But I kind of think the drivers here are all honk, no bite. Because if they were really as mean as they sounded, there would be more pedestrian accidents, or honking would be a case of life or death, like it is back home. I’m surprised there aren’t more pedestrian accidents, given the visual chaos of the crowds.

Also, people really do walk faster here. I had passed maybe one block before I realized: oh, god. I don’t walk. I amble. And people don’t amble here. After the seventh elderly person passed me, I made it a point to stand on the rightmost lane and to pick up the pace. But I didn’t really want to pick up the pace. I wanted to amble and loiter. Every time I’ve visited NYC, I’ve flown by the seat of my pants with people. But I don’t want to soaring in my boots, going from one destination to another. I want to look at people and observe the buildings and absorb the frenetic, yet weirdly collected, energy.

Finally, I thought: wow. There are a lot of people here. There are a lot of minds here. There are a lot of issues here. There are a lot of people and minds and issues here. I bet this would be a great city to be a psychologist or psychiatrist in. Maybe. They’d probably have to handle a lot. It’s already so much to delve into one, two, three people’s minds and address and resolve these issues. But look at these crowds! And think of all the things everyone must be going through.

I will say that the most disappointing part of today was the halal chicken. I planned to subsist off street food, but come on. There was maybe a dash of red sauce. A dash! I’ll have to make a point of reading these street vendor reviews before eating there. I really missed street food, too. Oh, well.

Aside from the lackluster chicken and rice, I feel like a pampered princess in the city. Mm. Later, I’ll spend some time going through today’s photos and write a proper entry about where I went and what I did, etc. More to come!