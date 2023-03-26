After landing in NY, I ambled over to Times Square. I lollygagged in the crowds. I absorbed the effervescence. Lights, music, signs, taxis, tourism, shops, ads, people. All our energy playdoh’ed into one. There was a group of street performers in red tracksuits, and I stopped to watch them, but they were taking too long to begin. I drifted elsewhere. It was nice not being in a rush . My most vivid memory of Times Square from several years ago was essentially trying out for the track team, as my friends and I sprinted back to our bus. We made it, but I’ll never forget being blinded by neon and adrenaline. This time, it was a lot slower. I went with the flow. The whole time I felt like a tiny crumb being carried by a wave.

