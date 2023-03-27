Afternoon in Midtown

In the afternoon, I explored Midtown, visiting Grand Central and Bryant Park and the New York Public Library. The sun was out in full force. A pleasant surprise. The weather reports had anticipated rain for weeks.

I was a little startled by how quickly everybody walked. People moved with extreme speed in Grand Central. Extreme. A part of me wanted to ask people where they were going. Where are we all going, and why are we all going so fast? After several elderly people brushed past me, I shuffled to the right.

I found myself looking upwards a lot of the time: at the ceiling designs, at the building architecture, at the skyline. I felt a little burst of happiness. For a while, I had been perplexed about how I’d ever survived in a city setting. I’m hypersensitive to nearly everything! Smells, sounds, sights. But walking around Midtown – the fun of it all – made me remember. Oh, this is how!