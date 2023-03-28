Yesterday, as I was leaving the taco shop, somebody spotted me in the rain and held their umbrella over my head until we reached the subway station. The whole time, I was like 🥺. I never got their name. Thank you, nameless kind stranger!
One thought on “Rainy Day Kindness”
Aww, this is so sweet! I love hearing about acts of kindness! Blessings!
