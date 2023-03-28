Rainy Day Kindness

Posted on by lu

Yesterday, as I was leaving the taco shop, somebody spotted me in the rain and held their umbrella over my head until we reached the subway station. The whole time, I was like 🥺. I never got their name. Thank you, nameless kind stranger!

One thought on "Rainy Day Kindness

