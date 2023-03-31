Subway Rides and New Amsterdam

That morning, I took the subway to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which, according to the map, was located on the Upper East Side. It was my first time taking the subway alone. I crossed my fingers that I was going in the right direction and let Jesus take the rail.

It was pleasant, straightforward, and clean. Curious, I scanned my surroundings for the famous subway rat, but saw none. I was slightly disappointed.

Soon, I arrived at 86th St., a short walk from the museum. I felt both giddy and determined. The driving force behind this trip had been an inexplicable urge to visit The Met. After starting my art project of imitating the Old Masters, an idea popped into my head: why not see the Old Masters myself? Photograph the reference photos in the flesh?

Everything aligned quickly, serendipitously, and coincidentally. After booking my flight, I learned that The Met had an entire exhibit dedicated to the Old Masters. Not only that, but the temporary exhibit, slated to close on March 1st, was extended to March 26th – the day I had chosen to visit!

One thing led to another, and the next thing I knew, I was posing as a high school student for tickets to The Met. In my defense, I hardly think the museum’s hurting for money, given the recent extravagance of their celebrity Gala. For good measure, I developed an elaborate backstory in which my best friend – who was joining for the day – was my collegiate cousin and I, her high school companion.

As my best friend’s bus shuttled towards the museum, I ambled along in the drizzle. There was something lovely and peaceful and subdued about the rain. I dipped into an Italian restaurant, leaving with a crumbly almond pastry and a latte. I paused under awnings to nibble on my pastry. I read apartment construction notices, plastered across gates and windows, and briefly recalled Helen*, the last apartment representative who had mispronounced “3 AM” when she said construction began at “8 AM.”

Before my best friend arrived, I quickly peeked at Central Park, where I was hit by a wave of déjà vu. It felt like Amsterdam-Zuid. Vondelpark, specifically. Truth be told, all of New York City reminded me of Amsterdam, and vice versa. The Dutch had left their massive lingering footprint. As I reflected on this, I inhaled a big whiff of weed. Ah. New Amsterdam, indeed.

(Part I)