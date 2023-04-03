Blabbering a Bit Before Bed

I feel like if I don’t write there will be consequences so I’m going to blabber a bit before bed.

Currently organizing photos and entries from my trip. (And existence. I’ve been enjoying the blooming flowers lately. And sunshine.) It’s a little overwhelming. I am Creatively Overwhelmed. There’s not only the element of creating, but also of sharing. I make that sound like I share Everywhere. No, I don’t. Although I keep telling myself I’ll share on the subreddits one day.

The only other place I regularly post is Instagram, and it’s strictly photography. I reactivated my personal account recently, but I felt squeamish. So I immediately closed it. Although I brazenly expect other people’s photos to be readily available online, I recoil at the thought of my photos being online. The older I get, the more increasingly uncomfortable I am with all the information available. At the same time, my friends say that I am the FBI friend, so I do peruse. But I am selectively nosy. I would rather probe a dish rather than have all the food thrown at me. Social media consumption is like someone smearing gossip gravy in your face. Look, I did this, I did that, she did this, he did that. Look, I feel too sensitive for the consumption and exposure. Too sensitive for political news, too sensitive for personal news. It’s easier to examine wilting petals, feel the sun burn my ankles.

Where was I going with this? I don’t know. All I know is that I’ve been plagued with an oscillating sense of unease. It comes and it goes. I was thinking of how one of the most uncomfortable emotions might be ambivalence, and how one of the most uncomfortable states of mind might be cognitive dissonance. It’s one thing to feel elation and despair. It’s another to feel both – at the same time. I was thinking of how with ambivalence comes indecision or volatility. It’s one or the other. Holding onto nuanced emotions is challenging, but naming and acknowledging completely different emotions – at the same time – oh, god. Sometimes you just have to sit with it. No, most of the time, you just have to sit with it.

It makes me wonder. I wonder if there’s any sort of health impact of long-term ambivalence. I wonder if there’s a personality trait or life situation that predisposes people to ambivalence. I wonder what the purpose of ambivalence even is. There has to be some sort of evolutionary reason for this nonsense. Maybe it made it more feasible to form social ties in a larger society, because you didn’t outright hate John, you actually kind of liked and disliked him, so he was still welcome in the tribe. (For now.)

Back on my tarot card shit. There was a man at Washington Square with a big wizard hat who was reading someone’s tarot cards. I smiled. Personally, I had to take a step back and take a break from them, because they were getting too accurate. It was beginning to get chilling. Have you ever had a friend who just… said it like it was and made you uncomfortable? That’s how the cards we’re starting to feel. Too… truthful. Pushing all the buttons. Bringing realities to light. Reflecting the fear in your face. You would think that having a colorful set of suspiciously psychic cards would be tantalizing, but after a while, I just wanted to experience the days without having them prophesied back to me. Even when I look back at the past few months’ spreads, it reads like the cards telling a story before I experienced it. These were not vague generalities, either. They were often targeted, specific, and even repetitive. I had asked the person before me: have you ever asked the tarot cards the same question twice? And he said yes, but they tended to just give the same answer in different formats. I get that now.