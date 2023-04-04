Roaming The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Once my best friend arrived, we spent hours roaming the vast halls of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. We drifted from one exhibit to another. Having studied the map beforehand, I had a general idea of where I wanted to go. Nevertheless, our time was mostly spent catching up. Our conversation felt like an expansive dive into her ~psyche.~

When it was time for her to leave, I walked her to the Uber and waved goodbye. It was bittersweet, but I was happy to have seen her again.

I scarfed down a street hotdog and re-entered the museum. This time, map in hand, I was on a mission. I wanted to ensure that I visited every main hall. Which, for 2.2 million square foot museum housing 2+ million artworks, was a tall order.

I retraced my steps. I went through Temple of Dendur, passing by the Egyptian sarcophaguses, and toward the American exhibits. I viewed the Asian art wing, pausing by the Buddhist sculptures. I studied a printed canvas with Andy Warhol and half-naked friends. I went back upstairs, where I realized that I had missed a significant portion of the Old Masters’ work on the right side.

So I spent the sixth and final hour with Rodin and Degas, taking reference photos for my project. At this point, I felt like passing out. I mustered the remaining three braincells I had to navigate the increasingly confusing halls. Finally, I called it a day and took the subway back.

Even though the ticket was good for three days, I was satisfied with the visit and the photos I’d accumulated. I mentally checked it off the box. Now that I had briefly walked Uptown and Midtown, I was ready to wander Downtown. Next up: Greenwich Village!