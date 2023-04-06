Chrysler in Kodacolor

On my walk towards Grand Central, I passed by the Chrysler Building. Known for its sparkly Art Deco design, the Chrysler Building had been the tallest building in 1930 until Empire State building snatched the title 11 months later.

On my Fujifilm X-E3, I punched in the Kodacolor VR simulation and photographed away. Graffiti, storefronts, skyscrapers. I was very pleased with the deep blues and warm whites. There’s just something about Kodacolor and sunshine and the industrial. *chef’s kiss*

The last photo, though, was taken on iPhone. One evening, as I was scuttling off to pick up an order of noodles, I looked up to see the moon flirting behind the Chrysler. The man in front of me noticed, too. He paused to take a photo, and then so did I.