Bubble Brain

The past week or so, I’ve been scrambling to sort images and resize files and draft entries from my trip to NY. Since I’ve been backlogged, I haven’t allowed myself to journal about all the other bubbles floating around my brain.

There are three floating bubbles. The first bubble is convinced that I have to go to New York for some period of time in my life. I don’t know when, I don’t know how, and I don’t know why. All I know is that I was standing there in Washington Square park feeling like I was in the intro of a 90’s Sitcom, and I was like, this is not real. West Village moved me, coolpeppermint. It physically moved me. (Stonewall Inn did, too.) I can’t describe it. It’s like I’d never seen so much… color.

Just as rappers always hail from Chicago or Houston, I feel like every great creative has dabbled in New York. The inner artist in me is wailing. I also admittedly peeked at Psychology programs. At the same time, I don’t know if I’d survive for more than one winter storm, but I have to at least get my laundry done twice and have one rat-sighting to decide if I like it or not. I have an escape plan. Now I just need to figure out how to get in on it…

The next bubble is eyeing my next trip. Now I’ve seen the occasionally pee-lined cobblestones of Europa and industrial plumes of immigrant dreams in Nueva York, I am ready for the beach. I want to go in the next two or three weeks. Why? It’s shoulder season, I work remotely, I’ve come to realize that I love solo travel, and also, why the hell not? If I can crunch assignments with a view, read books after work, nibble on pancakes and smoothies at the resort restaurant, why wouldn’t I? It never occurred to me that I could travel on my own, and it never occurred to me that I would really like it. I always thought that I had to travel with someone else, whether it was with friends, family or a partner. Naturally, this limited the places we would go, the activities we could do, and the happiness level of everyone involved. But, as with many things in life, I really do like just… doing my thing, on my own, at my own speed.

This feels like some sort of mental binding has been removed. Right now, I can just… go places? I used to think that the people around me were spontaneous, and I was just there for the ride, but I’ve come to learn that I am the spontaneous one. If that is the case, which I think it is, why not just spontane? So I’ve been on Google Maps lately, dragging the hotel map as cloooose as I can to the ocean. I want to witness water.

The final bubble is about work. I got my first merit-based increase this week! Woot. I had no clue it was coming. I nearly ended the conversation before they told me. Earlier, I was telling my manager, and my manager’s manager, about how my recent project has been one of the most interesting, challenging and fulfilling projects I’ve been on. And, believe me, it has. Before applying, I was already salivating at the keywords – data, reading, reviewing, coding, synthesizing, analyzing, writing, reports. Qualitative data analysis? Sign me up.

Although there was one week that was brutal. I was emotionally ill that Saturday. Fortunately, once I arrived at the airport, all the work simmered down. I even had a day off to explore the Brooklyn Bridge! But all good things must come to an end. I begin my next project in a little over one week. It sounds very professor-y and academic in nature. There’s a greater focus on reading and synthesis and discussion this time, as opposed to straight data analysis – but man, I love this shit. I never thought I’d be able to tell an interviewer, with a straight face, I love independent work, and do you have access to the full articles on Google Scholar? I don’t know how many grand lies I’ve told recruiters about how I am a team-player, but if anyone here ever interviews me about it, spoiler alert, I’m not. Not only do I like travel with autonomy, I like work with autonomy. Autonomy is so important.

And finally, on a semi work-related note, I checked out a book yesterday on Guantanamo Bay. It was in the comic book aisle. I find that one of the best ways for me to stomach difficult historical topics is via comic books. Whether it was MAUS depicting the Holocaust or Barefoot Gen describing nuclear fallout in Japan, these books convey heaviness in a visual, digestible manner. At least it does for people like me. Although I cannot list out the details of my work publicly, I made a connection between my project and this book. I believe it is a lesson in gaining perspective on difficult, dynamic situations. The older I get, the more I realize that it’s not sufficient to harbor one extreme stance or opinion on an issue. It’s like looking at a diamond from only one angle. Light will only sparkle one way.

Writing this down has an alleviating effect on my brain. My head has felt so heavy lately. I do not know why. Now my thoughts have been neatly sorted into boxes and bubbles. It’s almost like coding the data from my brain, then sorting them into themes. This has been the synthesis portion. Maybe it is time to roll off this project. It’s clearly getting to my head.