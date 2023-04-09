City Transfusion Syndrome

As the train spat me out at Astor Place, I felt increasingly awed and horrified.

Just as one twin can absorb all the nutrients in the womb, I’ve come to believe New York City absorbed all the cool in the continent. The thought of my life existing on the same timeline – in the same dimension – as other subway-goers was baffling. What do you mean we inhabit the same planet? What do you mean we live in the same economy? What do we mean that your life is happening while my life is happening while all life is happening?

As I trekked towards Greenwich Village, passing by a packed Japanese food fest, my envy deepened. All around me was music and food and people. I’d arrived during some sort of event. Countless people stood in lines that snaked around the block. Although I didn’t have the patience to wait in line, I did sneak glances at people’s plates. Looked like finger foods. After scoping out the vendors, I headed towards Washington Square Park.