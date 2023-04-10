When I arrived at Washington Square Park, the sun was in full bloom. The skies were clear and blue. This was when I heard the music. I didn’t have to go far before I identified the jazzy source: a group of three musicians. One was on sax, another on drums, the other on bass. Two women in bellbottoms and dresses danced like flappers. The man next to me bobbed his head. Like a musical lizard, I soaked in the sun and the song. After twenty minutes, I tipped the musicians and went on my merry way.

There was something so beautifully circus-esque about Washington Square. A whole cadre of color. There were protestors, pianists, and tarot card readers. There were skateboarders, fairies, bicyclists. There were belly-dancers, drummers, artists, chess-players. Everything seemed so vibrant, lit up with sound and energy and life.

As I did a panoramic scan, I noticed a protest near the arch. I scanned the signs for clues of the cause. Someone’s sign was in Arabic. I asked him about it. His name was Yaamir*. He had thin circular spectacles and curlyish brown hair and hovered near the back. He said that his sign was a mark of solidarity against the controversial judicial reform in Israel. Having lived under a rock, I had no idea what was going on, so I thanked Yaamir for the information and drifted away.

I eventually found myself talking to an elderly chess player. His name was Richard*. He was maybe eighty-something years old. He offered to teach me how to play chess, but ended up talking about his life, how he’d grown up on the rougher side, how his luck had turned with a series of investments (and some underground “activities” – nobody got hurt, he reassured me) Nowadays, he biked everywhere, especially to Eataly, his favorite grocery. He savored every day, consumed brown cow yogurt – brown cow yogurt, he emphasized – with a drizzle of honey and Eataly berries. He noted how none of the other chess guys had any idea of the lavish lifestyle he lived.

For a second, I wondered: is he telling the truth? The stories were so intricate. Laced with the idyll. But then I thought, you what know? It doesn’t matter. After thanking him for his time, I continued my journey. Onwards!

*names changed for privacy