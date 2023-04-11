Guess who’s going to Bawwwston?

I am!

Is it inappropriate to hope that they have good tea?

After seeing how quickly train tickets were selling out, I immediately booked my trip. Then I hopped on the airlines sites. Unlike other trips, this one was bound by several considerations. It included: time of departure, time of arrival, social comfort, general convenience, safety, PTO, cost, and scheduled events.

This was all, as a Bostoner might describe, wicked stressful. Because I was trying to gather alllll the options and allllll the information and alllllll the costs/benefits before finalizing my decision. Then, just as I was analyzing the seats, the seats were snatched. This is a downside of being a maximizer.

“Maximizers are people who want the very best. Satisficers are people who want good enough,” says Barry Schwartz, a professor of psychology at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania and author of “The Paradox of Choice.”

Sometimes you drag your feet because you’re looking for the best option and then the best option gets taken! I think I still got a decent deal, although few things will ever compare to a $150 round trip to New Yawk City.

As with all travel destinations, I went ahead and checked out a book on Boston. After skimming the neighborhoods and recommendations, I mapped out places on MyMaps and color-coded by category. Afterwards, I linked the personalized Maps to my phone. Once I arrive, I’ll have a mapped list of Things to Do, as well as a general awareness of where things are located.

Now that the stress dust has settled, I’m starting to feel… excited! I should really get a move on finishing my NYC posts. Photography makes the whole process 10x longer. Back in the day, I’d jot down a Tumblr entry on Notes and hit publish. Now I get wrapped up in editing, resizing, uploading, and organizing images, then pairing them with journal entries. Then again, the final product is always worth it – a tidied, visual recollection of the day.

On another note, I feel like coolpeppermint’s unintentionally evolving into a travel-esque blog? I don’t particularly want it to move in that direction. At the same time, I enjoy documenting the places I go and the things I see, whether it’s in my backyard or in some other state or country. I should just let the blog-river flow as it does. Just like the one in Bawwston!