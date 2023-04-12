The One With The Friends Apartment

After losing track of time talking to an elderly chess player at Washington Square Park, I wandered off in pursuit of food. I found myself on a bright street lined with shops, cafes, a basement comedy club, and restaurants. One of the establishments was the kermit green Caffe Reggio. It was a famous location, where several movies had been filmed. A few steps away, I had a slice of pizza Artichoke Pizza. The pizza was heavenly, the pepperonis were curled, and the cheese was slathered in garlic oil. Also it was bigger than my face.

Although I had never watched the 90’s sitcom Friends, I visited the apartment where it had been filmed. I figured that, even if I didn’t recognize it, the people I loved might. Their reactions were well worth it. I’ll admit that I wasn’t sure which apartment was the Friends one until I noticed all the iPhones pointed towards me – and I quickly crossed the street to join them. (For those who aren’t big Friends watchers, it’s the first image above!)