I am Tired

Not from work, and not from life, but from the mere fact that my brain refuses to shut up in the morning. Although my alarm clock is set to 8:52 AM (to account for a 9 AM call – my co-workers probably think I’m perpetually raspy) I have been waking up at 7:30. Because I am cursed with the affliction of Excessive Thought, I am unable to fall back asleep. I can literally feel the Inner Voice chattering the second I am conscious. It gets louder and louder. More prominent, more demanding. Despite my attempts to fall back asleep, my mind is wide awake. Fantastic. Granted, I technically still get 8+ hours of sleep, but I function best on 13.

Aside from that, the weather was glorious. With the work project coming to a close, we’ve all done our bow’s and curtsy’s. Soon, I’ll be moving onto my next project. To celebrate and relax, I went to one of my favorite artsy neighborhoods. I visited the indie coffeeshop and read a book. Afterwards, I perused the shops and tried some boba and ate some pie and later went to the antique store. I doodled and lollygagged and sun-bathed. Evening was perfect biking weather, although I learned a crucial lesson, which is We Do Not Bike in Crop Tops.

Speaking of Crop Tops, I am overhauling my closet. I’ve decided to embrace looking like a 15 year old. Go the whole nine yards and dress like one, too. No, but I do like how Gen Z dresses. They’ve made unisex baggy clothes flattering, and for that, I admire them. There’s nothing I love more than a good unisex baggy piece of apparel. For whatever reason, cutting it in half – cropping it – makes it automatically acceptable, so I’ve been slicing and dicing away. It’s a little weird baring a midriff – is it miDRiff or midRiff? – but it’s also sort of freeing. The buttons are back, baby!

I still have more New York trip entries to share. The bright side of having visited such a colorful place is that I have endless content to share. The down side of having visited such a colorful place is that I have endless content to share. I remain convinced that I must live there for some period of my life. Safe to say I had a near-religious experience in Greenwich Village. To gather information on the how-to’s, I have been talking to friends and friends-of-friends and browsing local shoeboxes on StreetEasy. My current plan is to try and find housing during the most awkward time possible. Despite the lower inventory, there may be lower competition and lower costs as well. Still a ways off, but I am stewing on it. In the meantime, there’s plenty of life to live.

’tis getting late. I’m afraid I’ll wake up at 7:30 AM again, so I’m going to sleep now. G’night, WordPress.