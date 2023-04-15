For a long time, I associated Greenwich Village with the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar where the Stonewall Rebellion took place. Though it wasn’t the first or last protest, the uprising against a police raid catalyzed a shift in the LGBTQ+ movement. When I saw it on the map, now a National Historic Landmark, I knew I had to visit.

My understanding of the Stonewall Rebellion was always colored in textbook fonts and grainy film. I remember poring over documentaries about the uprising in high school. Because of my deep fascination with the movement, I naively assumed that everybody knew about it, too. I was wrong. In college, I was taken aback when a friend – who was from New York, I think, if I recall correctly – wasn’t familiar with the uprising. Whaaaaaat? To me, the sun was bright, the sky was blue, and the Stonewall Riots happened in Greenwich Village in 1969 and marked a watershed moment for the LGBTQ+ community.

So, despite having run to New York on seven separate occasions, I never visited Stonewall Inn. I figured my friends wouldn’t be interested. Now I was traveling on my own, I felt it was important to go. The Inn was my last stop.

From the outside, it looked like a normal, nondescript place covered in red brick. There was construction going on, so I was barely able to get a photo of the sign without the crisscross metal railings. There were framed newspapers and rainbow flags and pool tables and friends sharing drinks. This was on the outside, though. Internally, I was reeling. I wish I could put into words how it felt standing inside the Stonewall Inn. But I can’t. Even now, when I think about it, it almost doesn’t feel real.

Later, I reflected on two of my favorite LGBTQ+ books, one pre and post-Stonewall – And the Band Played On and Stone Butch Blues. Both are beautiful and heavy and sad reads. On the plane ride home, I finally watched Paris is Burning.