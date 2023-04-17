April Diaries

April 17th, 2023

There are lots of beautiful and interesting neighborhoods around here. You really just have to look. They may be scattered, but they’re there – the bookstores, coffeeshops, parks, museums. Most are already embedded in the community, though there’s one that’s been gentrifying before our very own eyes. In the past 5-10 years, the circumference of bougie had rapidly expanded. As I drove to one of my favorite cafes, I felt increasingly disoriented. The cafe, fortunately, was very much the same – a woodish house-cafe with indie books. Pleased, I read a book about an Irish farm girl and walked around the street.

As I roll off my previous project, I send final thank you’s to the leadership and project team. They sent some of the most positive, kindest feedback, with specific details like, “when she’s in Do Not Disturb mode, I know she’s in her flow state,” and “instead of giving me chaos, she gave me color-coded tables with annotated notes.” One of them even said I was the most efficient and organized person they’d ever met, and they were flabbergasted at how I had coded 500+ lines of data in a day! See my heart? Warmed.

When people offer general, positive feedback that’s highly untrue, (“what a team player!”) it’s like getting a participation trophy. But when people offer individualized, specific feedback that’s fairly true (“she devised an organized system to categorize hundreds of comments!”) it’s really… heartwarming. I also got a performance-based raise recently, my first! Having spent the past few years jaded about work, this type of stuff makes me feel happy to be where I am. I don’t think I’ll ever be a career woman, but it’s still nice to get good feedback.

April 16th, 2023

Off to my art group soon – it’s a Degas sketch, actually from a photo I took at the Met. I’m glad I went. Ever since returning, I’ve been infected with this dogged determination to live, for a short period of time, in NYC, where I can borrow a tiny handful of artistic and cultural PlayDoh to squish and play with. I don’t even know what happened. B keeps asks me: what happened? It’s not like I’ve never been there. I have. Multiple times. I don’t know. But it was one of the wildest fucking things. It was somewhere between buying bananas at Whole Foods and getting a suspected secondhand high while watching skateboarders at the park. There were these moments of sudden clarity – listening to music and thinking oh my god this is music, music is made different every time it’s played, I’ve been listening to one iteration of one song on one app and calling it music when music is this – fluid, changing, different. Watching the skateboarders flow and ebb and looking up to see a formation of birds and thinking oh my god we’re just like the birds look at how we coordinate in groups in crowds like waves without speaking. I felt like I was seeing color for the first time, as if when sound and light and energy met at a particular point you’d see a whole frequency of color that you had missed before. I know I sound like I’m still secondhandedly high but that’s exactly why I have to go back one day. I have to. Now it’s a matter of luck and timing and coordination.

April 15th, 2023

It’s a perpetual battle between having Monthly Diaries and not having Monthly Diaries. Ever since COVID hit in March 2020, I started writing Quarantine Diaries, which evolved into Monthly Diaries. These consist of daily blabberings and streams of consciousness, usually too inane to stand on their own, that I password-protect later. These are like the fluffy pink journal that I got from the 5th grade book fair with the tiny silver lock.

For now, continuing my Diary series feels right. This space is, after all, an outlet for my thoughts…

I started packing for Boston. I don’t know too much about American history – I began paying attention in school during the 9th grade, and subsequently have zero knowledge from the grades prior. Will have to read up on the area. Everyone has fantastic things to say about Boston, so I feel like I should visit, since I have the time and resources and opportunity to. Later I’ll putter down to Philly.

My tarot cards had something to say about Boston. They also had something to say about certain underlying conflicts. My stomach sank when I saw the spread. After a minute, I decided to reflect on the discomfort and make a few decisions. I don’t think the future isn’t set in stone. I think we can course correct by making different decisions. When the negative card messages resonated with me, I didn’t assume it was an automatic doomsday. But I did try to do everything possible to alleviate my concerns.

One thing they don’t mention is that you have to have some degree of mental strength to read tarot cards. Particularly your own. It’s like having a friend who says it like it is. Sometimes it’s true, so it makes you mad. Each of the 78 cards carries a highly specific meaning as well. So it’s not as if you’re making shit up. After sharing some messages with the people in my life, they seemed curious and spooked. They asked me how I chose these particular cards. In other words, they delved into my methodology. As wild as it sounds, this is how I select the card(s):

I place the deck on the table.

I spin the cards until they allllll lie flat. I do this because the cards have different meanings when they’re upside down or right side up. When I shuffle by spinning the deck, it randomizes the direction of the cards.

I scatter the cards across the table.

I scramble them in batches, haphazardly, sometimes moving cards left, then right, then under, then over.

I focus on the question. I focus on the intent. I determine how many cards I aim to pull – if I’m looking for a single card to describe the situation, or if I aim to paint a broader picture via multiple cards. My gut will usually tell me how many cards to include.

I close my eyes and scramble until I feel one of my arms feels heavy. At some point, one of my arms starts to feel physically heavy. I know, I know. This sounds bogus. But it’s like when you begin to raise your hand. It starts in the shoulder, the collarbone.

Then I focus on the ‘heavy’ arm and the connected hand. Usually there’s one side of the table that I gravitate towards. I stay in this space.

One or several of the cards will feel different in temperature. Often it will feel hot. (The more I write this out, the wilder it sounds. Stay with me here.)

At this point, I’ll tap several cards in the area to make sure that the one I am choosing is the ‘hottest’ card.

And then I pull the card aside and flip it over.

I refer to a book by Jeannie Reed on the specific meanings of these cards. I chose her book as my primary reference because 1) I’m starting out, and it’s hard for me to memorize and understand the meaning of each card 2) I like her method of treating each card as part of a sentence 3) I am wary of reading too much into a card, and projecting my own meanings, as I don’t yet trust myself to do that. I may also have existing information that biases me towards certain conclusions.

At this point, the cards will spit some highly specific description. Sometimes I’m aware of this situation already and satisfied with the reading. Other times, I have to take a minute to grapple with the message(s). The cards are a reflection of our subconscious, which is probably sub- for a reason: our ego protects us from the subconscious, where we submerge these realities. That’s why I say that it takes mental strength to do tarot card readings. It’s not some goofy parlor game where a quack reads palms and shakes tea leaves. These cards can be genuinely startling. They can reflect deeper wounds and insecurities, fears we fear vocalizing. Truthfully, the cards can be upsetting, because the truth can be upsetting.

I have made significant decisions based on these readings. Finances, relationships, work, friendships. It’s not because I trust these cards. It’s because I trust myself… and these cards give me the extra push.

That being said, I try not to rely on these cards. Things are always changing. The cards aren’t static. Our subconscious is not static. All these cards do is reflect the reality of that particular moment. As we make choices, reframe perspectives, grow and heal and learn, our paths shift accordingly. And then so do the cards.

I mention all of this because, several weeks ago, I was curious about my best friend. I did a quick card pull for her, made a note of it, and never mentioned it until today. In retrospect, the card was highly tailored to her and her experiences. It was eerie. We looked back and saw how the card described and predicted everything she’d gone through. She immediately called me afterwards. I told her I was taking a break. After pulling a conclusive spread earlier in the week, I decided to take a step back, focus more on living life as opposed to predicting it. But they’ve been too helpful to discard. I’ll eventually get back to reading them. Just not now.

April 13th, 2023

With the work project coming to a close, we’ve all done our bow’s and curtsy’s. Soon, I’ll be moving onto my next project. To celebrate and relax, I went to one of my favorite artsy neighborhoods. I visited the indie coffeeshop and read a book. Afterwards, I perused the shops and tried some boba and ate some pie and later went to the antique store. I doodled and lollygagged and sun-bathed. Evening was perfect biking weather, although I learned a crucial lesson, which is We Do Not Bike in Crop Tops.

April 11th, 2023

Guess who’s going to Bawwwston?

After seeing how quickly train tickets were selling out, I immediately booked my trip. Then I hopped on the airlines sites. Unlike other trips, this one was bound by several considerations. It included: time of departure, time of arrival, social comfort, general convenience, safety, PTO, cost, and scheduled events.

This was all, as a Bostoner might describe, wicked stressful. Because I was trying to gather alllll the options and allllll the information and alllllll the costs/benefits before finalizing my decision. Then, just as I was analyzing the seats, the seats were snatched. This is a downside of being a maximizer.

“Maximizers are people who want the very best. Satisficers are people who want good enough,” says Barry Schwartz, a professor of psychology at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania and author of “The Paradox of Choice.”

Sometimes you drag your feet because you’re looking for the best option and then the best option gets taken! I think I still got a decent deal, although few things will ever compare to a $150 round trip to New Yawk City.

As with all travel destinations, I went ahead and checked out a book on Boston. After skimming the neighborhoods and recommendations, I mapped out places on MyMaps and color-coded by category. Afterwards, I linked the personalized Maps to my phone. Once I arrive, I’ll have a mapped list of Things to Do, as well as a general awareness of where things are located.

April 7th, 2023

The past week or so, I’ve been scrambling to sort images and resize files and draft entries from my trip to NY. Since I’ve been backlogged, I haven’t allowed myself to journal about all the other bubbles floating around my brain.

There are three floating bubbles. The first bubble is convinced that I have to live in New York for some period of time in my life. I don’t know when, I don’t know how, and I don’t know why. All I know is that I was standing there in Washington Square park feeling like I was in the intro of a 90’s Sitcom, and I was like, this is not real. West Village moved me, coolpeppermint. It physically moved me. (Stonewall Inn did, too.) I can’t describe it. It’s like I’d never seen so much… color. Just as rappers always hail from Chicago or Houston, I feel like every great creative has dabbled in New York. The inner artist in me is wailing. I also admittedly peeked at Psychology programs. At the same time, I don’t know if I’d survive for more than one winter storm, but I have to at least get my laundry done twice and have one rat-sighting to decide if I like it or not. I have an escape plan. Now I just need to figure out how to get in on it…

The next bubble is eyeing my next trip. Now I’ve seen the occasionally pee-lined cobblestones of Europa and industrial plumes of immigrant dreams in Nueva York, I am ready for the beach. (?) It never occurred to me that I could travel on my own, and it never occurred to me that I would really like it. I always thought that I had to travel with someone else, whether it was with friends, family or a partner. Naturally, this limited the places we would go, the activities we could do, and the happiness level of everyone involved. But, as with many things in life, I really do like just… doing my thing at my own speed.

The final bubble is about work. I got my first merit-based increase this week! Woot. I had no clue it was coming. I nearly ended the conversation before they told me. Earlier, I was telling my manager, and my manager’s manager, about how my recent project has been one of the most interesting, challenging and fulfilling projects I’ve been on. And, believe me, it has. Before applying, I was already salivating at the keywords – data, reading, reviewing, coding, synthesizing, analyzing, writing, reports. Qualitative data analysis? Sign me up.

Although there was one week that was brutal. I was emotionally ill that Saturday. Fortunately, once I arrived at the airport, all the work simmered down. I even had a day off to explore the Brooklyn Bridge! But all good things must come to an end. I begin my next project in a little over one week. It sounds very professor-y and academic in nature. There’s a greater focus on reading and synthesis and discussion this time, as opposed to straight data analysis – but man, I love this shit. I never thought I’d be able to tell an interviewer, with a straight face, I love independent work, and do you have access to the full articles on Google Scholar? I don’t know how many grand lies I’ve told recruiters about how I am a team-player, but if anyone here ever interviews me about it, spoiler alert, I’m not. Not only do I like travel with autonomy, I like work with autonomy. Autonomy is so important.