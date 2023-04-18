Do you ever have moments where you’re like, this isn’t real? That’s how I felt. It was as if I had been transplanted in the opening credits of a 90’s television show. I wish I had gotten the name of the drummer in Washington Square – looks like he’s a park regular. His last two songs were of Michael Jackson. It featured lots of people boppin’ and groovin’.

Lovely is the feelin’ now

Fever, temperatures risin’ now

Power (oh power) is the force, the vow



That makes it happen, it asks no questions why (ooh)

So get closer (closer now)

To my body now

Just love me

‘Til you don’t know how (ooh)

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ’til you get enough

Keep on, with the force, don’t stop

Don’t stop ’til you get enough