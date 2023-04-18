Do you ever have moments where you’re like, this isn’t real? That’s how I felt. It was as if I had been transplanted in the opening credits of a 90’s television show. I wish I had gotten the name of the drummer in Washington Square – looks like he’s a park regular. His last two songs were of Michael Jackson. It featured lots of people boppin’ and groovin’.
Lovely is the feelin’ now
Fever, temperatures risin’ now
Power (oh power) is the force, the vow
That makes it happen, it asks no questions why (ooh)
So get closer (closer now)
To my body now
Just love me
‘Til you don’t know how (ooh)
Keep on, with the force, don’t stop
Don’t stop ’til you get enough
Keep on, with the force, don’t stop
Don’t stop ’til you get enough