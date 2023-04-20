Don’t know if it’s the heat, but lately I feel blanketed in a thin layer of ennui. It’s unshakeable. Like dust you run your finger over but when you look again it’s still there.

This is all a fancy way of saying goddamn I’m bored.

I donated a handful of clothes yesterday. I started looking at places to sell or donate furniture. I stared at the bathroom cabinet and wondered about how to get rid of things. Like that polish remover I never used because I never painted my nails. Or the extra tubes of travel-sized toothpaste I conveniently forgot on my last trip.

The way I see it: the less I have, the better.

This current space feels transient. Liminal. Like when you’re about to hold your breath – that pause riiiiiight before. Again, maybe it’s just the changing weather, the weighty transition of Spring-to-Summer. But I feel it distinctly, this sense of being in flux.