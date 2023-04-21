Tonight I was in the middle of brushing my teeth when I was like oh – we aren’t judged by the way we feel, but by the actions we choose. And suddenly, in that Crest-filled moment, it made sense. I used to beat myself up for the thoughts I harbored or the feelings I had. But what was more important was what I chose to do in those moments. Then I thought: turning the other cheek is significant because, despite the way one feels, whether it’s anger or vengeance or hurt, that person chooses to respond with kindness. Oh.

Lately I’ve been pleased to be alive. There’s really no other way to put it. There isn’t always – but there can be – pleasure in existence. And it feels foreign and wonderful all the same. Since the start of the year, I have crept out of some strange, dark chrysalis I had been trapped in for almost ten years. Ten years. Why twenty thirteen? There is nobody to blame. All I know was that the space was small and stale and musty. If I squinted, I could see the outline of the sun. But it felt so tiring to be. And it was just kind of dark. The room.

Even so, I felt like I should have been grateful. Like the absurdity of opening presents on Christmas day and wondering when the gifts would end. Like being eleven and wanting to sleep for a long, long time. I sometimes joke that this life is the vacation life, the breather life, the in-between life. The past ones must have been enemy-ridden, food-insecure, rife with abandonment, riddled with disease, filled with traitors, licked with fire, and ripe with thievery. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop. Despite Christmas, Earth felt like a slog.

But it’s not. Not always. Since crawling out. I see that there’s sunshine. And wind. And the people I love. And blue skies. And experiences to be had. As I emerged from this weird cocoon, I felt marvelously at peace. Everything dark had dissipated overnight. It was grand. Truly grand! The last time I felt direct sunshine on my hairy caterpillar back was in the larval stage. Ten years ago! And now it was warm and bright and serene. Maybe it was a series of events. Maybe it was a sudden realization. Or maybe it was just grace. I never paused to think about what grace really was. But it’s a beautiful concept.

Sometimes forgiveness felt like I was straining so hard I’d burst a nerve. And resentment felt as accessible as guzzling ocean air. I read a quote recently, though, that resonated with me. It was about how the people we are today are not the people we were yesterday. Every day, and every moment, we can choose to be better. We can improve. We can grow. But we can also falter. And we can make mistakes. The point is – we are always changing. And there’s no use in clinging to an outdated idea of a person. And besides, life isn’t some giant courtroom where we’re tallying grievances and judging accordingly. When I absorb this concept, really absorb it, forgiveness – both of others and myself – feels a lot easier. We can hold ourselves and each other accountable. But we can also learn to forgive.

Finally, there’ve been moments recently where I sensed certain interactions were fated to occur. As in: I don’t know why I feel like these people have to meet, but they do. Not for myself, though. For the people I love. It is a sensation in the back of my neck. It feels like a weight. I can’t always tell if the interaction will be good or bad, if it will be uplifting or toxic. I also can’t tell what the outcome will be: if the person I care about will be better or worse off. When I get that feeling, though, I try to quiet the judging part of my brain, which spins out critical questions. But what about this, and what about that? And doesn’t this sound a little crazy or misguided? What if they get hurt? Some things feel inexplicable in the moment, but they make sense later. So when these people are brought together, through fate and circumstance, I cross my fingers and hope for the best.

I cross my fingers and hope for the best.