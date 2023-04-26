Trump’s Hooters Heckler

Just as the Pope passed away when we arrived in Italy, and Paris competed for the World Cup when we arrived in Paris, Trump was being investigated by the Manhattan grand jury when I arrived in New York.

Except Patrick the Star is my roommate, so I had no idea why people were congregated at the entrance of this building. In fact, I had no idea where I even was. I later learned that this was the New York Supreme Court. All I noticed was a rambunctious, red-hatted Trumpster in a formfitting neon Hooters shirt heckling a group of cameraman. I asked a brown-haired cop what was going on.

“They think Trump’s going to exit that door.”

Was he?

“No. They’ve been waiting for days.”

Then he motioned for people to stop blocking the sidewalk.

I loitered for a few more minutes and moved along. There were protestors and media vans parked outside, too. I never did find out whether he exited from that door or not, but I did read about the indictment a few days later.