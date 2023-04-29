After weeks of intense work that left my mind achy and a little bit breaky, I woke up to thrilling news: take the day off, team! Work the extra hours later. What were the odds? I’d been crunching data at 9 PM the week before. Now I had a day off during vacation! I thanked the heavens above. Then I took the subway to Brooklyn Bridge.

In addition to a burning desire to visit The Met, I was seized by curiosity over Little Italy. Big Italy had been grand. Now what about Little Italy? On the map, Little Italy was lumped around Chinatown and the Brooklyn Bridge, so I thought, why not walk the area?

There’s nothing quite like wandering around the streets in the middle of a workday. Unlike the first time I visited the Brooklyn Bridge, which felt like a bright blue crowded marathon, there weren’t many people. This meant I could amble gloriously at my own pace. And amble I did.

I studied the trinkets and souvenirs, the stuffed animals dangling over the bypass, the cars speeding in and out of Manhattan, the woman in a knitted hat selling sliced fruit, the industrial crisscross of metal structures, the sound of Jay Z and Alicia Keys belting Empire State of Mind. I was starting to get annoyed by the song, so I googled where Jay Z was from. Ah. Brooklyn. Well. In that case, I gave him a pass, since it was the Brooklyn Bridge.

I watched the ferries wheeze past. Once again, I was rattled by all the water. I never associated New York – or any of the cities – with water. Really put the Coast in East Coast….

As I turned around at the halfway point, I decided to buy some keychains for the people I loved. I had a slightly awkward interaction with the vendor. I also purchased some fruit from the woman in the knitted hat, since I was running deliriously low on blood sugar.

Mango in hand, I sat on a bench, eavesdropping on the family next to me, one of whom said, “Chinatown’s just down the street, right next to Little Italy.”

Thank you, kind sire!