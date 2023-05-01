Entering Chinatown was like entering another dimension. All of a sudden, the stodgy concrete of legal buildings transformed into lantern-littered lights of Chinatown.

I walked to Columbus Park, an official unofficial community space. It was rife – and I repeat ride – with cute old people. There were old people gambling. There were old people singing. There were old people dancing. And there were old people eating. I sat across from a man playing erhu (二胡), a two stringed violin-esque instrument that my mother played as a child and which she stores in the closet beneath the staircase.

After securing some xiao long bao (小笼包), or soup dumplings, which I colloquially refer to as soup dumps, I sat and people-watched. In that moment, I felt sheer bliss. Middle of a Monday. Eating soup dumplings on a bench in Chinatown. Observing old people gambling. Does it get better than that?

Interestingly, I didn’t hear a single word of Mandarin. So that momentarily broke the illusion of Chinatown for me. Maybe they were speaking Canto or Taiwanese? After poking around, I read that the other Chinatown was situated in Flushing. If I’d had more time, I probably would have gone there, too. Oh, well. Next time.