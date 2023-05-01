Midday in May

Discovered a hack to get a sandwich, cookie and drink for less than $5. Two words: kid’s meal. Big kids, big meals. Now I’m sitting at the park, bathing in sunshine, polishing off a cookie I just dropped on the floor. A little germ never hurt nobody. (A little germ had, in fact, hurt many.)

It’s a new week at work. I’m revising my approach towards the research review. My latest project has been fantastic: it’s deliverable-centric, wonderfully hands off, and requires me to prowl through the stacks, collecting research articles. I can think of no better role. My work, for now, revolves around reading, selecting, analyzing, and summarizing. It’s like college, but so much better, because not only am I remote, I am getting paid to do this. Also, I don’t have to talk to anybody.

I feel appreciated, too. Whether it’s my manager expressing excitement over my research into the field, or my best friend expressing excitement over my research into her ex(es), investigator Lu is feeling seen. And that’s a nice feeling, especially as I digest my cookie on a sunny day.

Speaking of research, I was on NYT the other day and skimming an article on the efficacy of masks. I was already miffed and suspect about the methodology. Masks are like condoms: if you wear them sometimes, but not all the time, you might still get pregnant. And it’s not because condoms don’t work. In a similar vein, the only true way to measure mask efficacy would be in a relatively extreme way – ensuring that every single interaction were masked in a 100% condition, and then measuring a population of 100% masked, semi-masked, and unmasked.

But that’s just me blabbering. Knock on wood – I haven’t gotten COVID (yet?) – but I still wear my mask, particularly when talking to others. It’s made me realize how much we spit when we speak – I tried to subtly brush off a droplet as I talked to my friend last weekend.

The weather in Boston seems mercurial. It’s why I haven’t packed my clothes yet. It’s like Katy Perry’s song: you’re hot, then you’re cold. Shorts or flares? Crops or winter coat? I’ll have to pack soon, but I’ve been monitoring the weather closely for weeks, and have come to no solid conclusion about appropriate apparel.

Finally, it’s the first, which means more listings should be showing up on StreetEasy, New York’s apartment site. Since I’m bound by several constraints, half of them picky, the pickings are limited. I’m going back to the drawing board and asking myself: if I were an art-loving geriatric with an affinity for groceries, parks, and museums, what neighborhood would I enjoy? I’ve narrowed it down to 2-3 neighborhoods, but I’d have to temporarily stay to really sus out the vibe. Steering clear of anything “hip,” “trendy,” or “fun.”