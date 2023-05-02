Making My Way Downtown

….thru lower Manhattan, from Chinatown to Little Italy. The streets were humming! I slipped between waves of pedestrians and tourists. I examined posters and barbers and butchers and waiters and shoes and clothes and hats and keychains. I passed by street markets with fresh produce, watching grandma wheel around her tiny shopping cart. I peeked into a meat market, similar to one I’d seen in China, fluorescent lit linoleum lined floors. In the drizzle, I studied boxes of honey and loquat syrup my mother would whip out when I was sick. (If you know, you know.) Maybe we all lived the same childhood. At the intersection of Chinatown and Little Italy, I sipped boba.

The moment I crossed the bubbled barrier, it became quiet. As if a giant murmur had been dialed down.

Little Italy was…disappointing. Whereas Chinatown was a spunky, fresh mattress, Little Italy was but a memory foam imprint. Have you ever put pressure on memory foam? Observed the misshapen mark your head (or hand) left behind? To me, Little Italy was like that. But a pale imitation. There was no Italian music, there were no Italian families, there was no spicy Italian olive oil, there were no Italian groceries, there were no Italian shops, there was no Italian cheese, and, most importantly, there was no Italian spirit!! 🤌 It was basically a strip of checkered Italian restaurants.

Let down, I popped by a sparse bookstore. The cafe said Patrons Only, and since I was not a patron, I left. I took the subway back. When I arrived at my stop, it began to rain.

(if ya know, ya know)