May Diaries

May 3rd, 2023

Today I bought the tiniest camera I’ve seen in my life. The screen itself was two inches. The moment I saw it, I snatched it. I was beyond thrilled. It was only $12, too, and could take videos and games and had built-in frames. As I snapped away, the pixelated, grain-filled images reminded me of childhood. The video lagged, the photos blurred, and I squealed. The further we move from vintage imperfection, the more appealing it becomes.

I will create a post on the camera later – maybe a video and blog entry. I was scouring the Internet for example images, but couldn’t find any. Maybe after my trip. I’ll definitely document Boston/Philly on the tiny camera.

Speaking of which, I’m all packed. I’m looking forward to the trip. I would like to… read. I fell behind on my book challenge this month, so remind me to download and check out some books tomorrow. I want to explore the city, but I also want to be a complete hermit on vacation and exist at my own pace.

As the weather warms up, so does my desire to road trip. Yesterday, I saw a giant atlas on the National Parks. I stood in the store, studying the map, seeing how the parks were dispersed across the country. I’ve had a hankering for something across the Southwest, maybe Arizona, New Mexico, Utah. This is the heart of many parks! I briefly considered the mystical adobe-filled city of Taos, until I saw that the crime rates were unusually high, so maybe a stop will suffice.

There’s something about the weather that makes me want to roll the windows down and play very loud 80’s music and eat disgusting greasy cheeseburgers and walk through forests. It’s almost like a trope, right? But it’s also an experience, and it’s one that makes me feel both delirious and alive. I want to crawl across logs and shiver on mountains.

Before I go traipsing across the Southwest, though, I would like to be fit – less the lazy cat I am – and train for a 5K, even though I don’t think I’ve ever run for 5 minutes nonstop. I’m more of a sprinter, always have been, and I despise running, but there’s something so appealing – so masochistically appealing – about paying money to run a little over 3 miles. It feels like a challenge, you know?

May 1st, 2023

Discovered a hack to get a sandwich, cookie and drink for less than $5. Two words: kid’s meal. Big kids, big meals. Now I’m sitting at the park, bathing in sunshine, polishing off a cookie I just dropped on the floor. A little germ never hurt nobody. (A little germ had, in fact, hurt many.)

It’s a new week at work. I’m revising my approach towards the research review. My latest project has been fantastic: it’s deliverable-centric, wonderfully hands off, and requires me to prowl through the stacks, collecting research articles. I can think of no better role. My work, for now, revolves around reading, selecting, analyzing, and summarizing. It’s like college, but so much better, because not only am I remote, I am getting paid to do this. Also, I don’t have to talk to anybody.

I feel appreciated, too. Whether it’s my manager expressing excitement over my research into the field, or my best friend expressing excitement over my research into her ex(es), investigator Lu is feeling seen. And that’s a nice feeling, especially as I digest my cookie on a sunny day.

Speaking of research, I was on NYT the other day and skimming an article on the efficacy of masks. I was already miffed and suspect about the methodology. Masks are like condoms: if you wear them sometimes, but not all the time, you might still get pregnant. And it’s not because condoms don’t work. In a similar vein, the only true way to measure mask efficacy would be in a relatively extreme way – ensuring that every single interaction were masked in a 100% condition, and then measuring infection rates among populations of 100% masked, semi-masked, and fully unmasked.

But that’s just me blabbering. Knock on wood – I haven’t gotten COVID (yet?) – but I still wear my mask, particularly when talking to others. It’s made me realize how much we spit when we speak – I tried to subtly brush off a droplet as I talked to my friend last weekend.

The weather in Boston seems mercurial. It’s why I haven’t packed my clothes yet. It’s like Katy Perry’s song: you’re hot, then you’re cold. Shorts or flares? Crops or winter coat? I’ll have to pack soon, but I’ve been monitoring the weather closely for weeks, and have come to no solid conclusion about appropriate apparel.

Finally, it’s the first, which means more listings should be showing up on StreetEasy, New York’s apartment site. Since I’m bound by several constraints, half of them due to pickiness, the pickings are limited. I’m going back to the drawing board and asking myself: if I were an art-loving geriatric with an affinity for groceries, parks, and museums, what neighborhood would I enjoy? I’ve narrowed it down to 2-3 neighborhoods, but I’d have to temporarily stay to really sus out the vibe. Steering clear of anything “hip,” “trendy,” or “fun.”