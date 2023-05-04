In the morning, I walked to New York Public Library. To the whir of construction, I completed work training at Bryant Park.

Then I walked to Barnes and Noble to work on my assignment, circling back around to finish at New York Public Library. The exterior always made me think of the library scene in Matilda where she goes to read her huge children’s books and asks the librarian where she may find Charles Dickens, please.

I marveled at the intricate architecture and artwork adorning the ceilings. In The Rose Main Reading Room, chandeliers sat above rows of wooden tables and library-goers. I found a table in the far back corner, tucked away from the hullabaloo, and completed my work for the day.