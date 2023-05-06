My trip was coming to an end. The sun was setting. Sleepy, I flipped through a brochure and basked in the park across from the Flatiron Building, which was, unfortunately, under construction. A man biked past, belting “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll. Nobody bat an eye.

I visited the flagship Eataly (disappointing), saw guinea pigs at the pet store (not as cute as mine), and ate a burger at the flagship Shake Shack (yum). Everybody has to start somewhere: Shake Shack started in Madison Park. There was an outdoor seating area, so I made myself at home. I could not finish my fries and enlisted the help of a local squirrel. He was overeager. He kept inching closer and closer until finally he almost jumped on my table.

That is too close! I loudly admonished.

Sir Squirrel got the idea, but so did the man next to us. After I tossed Sir Squirrel a fry, he politely ate it 10 feet away.

Feeling satiated – both from a hunger and adventurousness perspective – I took my last subway ride back to the hotel, where I met a random woman in the hotel elevator. She was wearing a bright pink feather boa. Her voice was raspy and her hair was big. She said she was a voice actress from LA and that she was on her way to a party.

She asked what brought me to the city. I said I was here to look at art.

Before the doors closed, she politely asked what I was up to. I said I was getting a drink from the bar before packing for my flight. Smart girl, she laughed, and then she went on her way.