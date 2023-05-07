May Diaries

May 7th, 2023

For one of the oldest places in America, Boston looks extremely new.

It’s the most uncity-like city I’ve been to. It’s slow, it’s spaced out, it’s clean. It looks like it was built last night.

The pace of life seems remarkably… slow. There is no rush in Boston. There is no hustle in Boston. There is space, and there is time. Everybody ambles. See, good luck ambling in New York. I don’t know how many old ladies nearly knocked me over trying to get where they were going. Here, on the other hand, people stroll. Oh, they stroll. And they stroll with their strollers. I have never seen so many strollers in my entire life.

I noticed three primary demographics. The first: youth in crops reading books. The second: the 30-something year olds named Chelsea, Senior Director of Marketing Product Management, who married Brandon, Senior Manager of Business Development, after years of corporate ladder-climbing. And the third? Babies.

It was sheer infant hooliganism. Babies knocking down babies. Babies chasing babies. Babies being babies. I’d turn around and there’d be a whole child climbing up a streetlight. The abundance of children was so outrageous that I saw a baby outfit sitting on the lawn. That’s just how many babies there are. Leaving behind whole wardrobes! As someone who grew up in the suburbs, I’m normally not shocked by the sight of children. Shit, when I see that the library parking lot is full, I know it must be Storytime. But Jesus Christ. Boston takes it to a whole other level. There had to have been a memo for all stroller-and-baby-owning folk to gather on the lush green lawns of Boston. Because if I got a quarter for every stroller I saw, I would be a rich woman indeed.

And don’t even get me started on the lush green lawns. I’ve never seen so much dedicated park space in my life.

Although Boston tried very hard to distance itself from its cultural mother, the whole place reeked of London. In an eerie coincidence, when I showed up to Quincy Market, the street performer was doing the exact same tricks as the one in London: riding a unicycle and juggling an axe/knife. The scenes were the same, the layouts the same. The street performers, the culture, the arts, the shops. Boston’s Quincy Market was London’s Covent Garden. Boston’s Public Gardens was London’s St. James Park. In so many respects, Boston took after its mother, despite the dramatic emancipation and divorcing from the overbearing parent. It’s fascinating having visited these different cities and seeing how the colonial influence lingered. While the Dutch nurtured New York, the English molded Boston.

I gathered these observations as I walked the Freedom Trail, “a 2.5-mile-long path through Boston that passes by 16 locations significant to the history of the United States, marked largely with brick.” While I didn’t walk the entire length, deciding, instead, to spend the afternoon lounging in the gardens, I had a lot of fun following the maps and audio guides of the National Parks Service app. I didn’t want to shell out ten bucks for an audio tour, nor did I want to sign up for one, but I found a nifty workaround last night. The Freedom Trail is considered a national park, as well as many places in Boston, and the NPS app has a ton of easy-to-access information. So I got bite-sized history lessons while meandering at my own pace.

May 6th, 2023

Greetings from Boston.

Spent all day traveling. It was a leisurely and peaceful journey. The plane was half empty, as was the airport. Aside from a few social snafus, it was really pleasant. (I ended up moving away from the old man next to me, with the help of a socially astute flight attendant. He did nothing wrong, but I felt uncomfortable with the lack of space. This is not the first Delta attendant who has kindly looked out for me.) During the smooth flight, I read on my iPad, journaled in a notepad, and listened to calm music.

May 5th, 2023

If you were a hawk, where would you live?

Unfortunately, the mountains with the marmots.

That’s horrible! Marmots? The whistle pigs? What have marmots ever done to you?

Hey, I have to focus on feeding! I’d either be a marmot or eat marmots. What about you?

If I were a hawk, I’d probably live on a college campus. Lots of squirrels.

Oh, so you’re so much better for wanting to eat collegiate squirrels trying to get an education?

A day of drones, lounging at the park, last minute packing, calling a stranger an ambulance, shopping at the mall, and eating a family sized meal of Mexican food. The past few days included: Trader Joe’s, jalapeño limeade, charcuterie boards, “I am” statements, Cheesecake Factory, shrimp tempura and hibachi steak. Also, I read. B studied. I got ahead at work. It all blurs in my mind.

According to the Internet, I am in New York City. I am not. I am, however, sorely behind in my recap entries and stressed from not meeting these hobby deadlines. I guess I could just post them over the next few days and get it all over with! Yes. I’m doing that. On that note, I’m scrapping the Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday schedule. It’s not happening. I’ll still post incessantly, because this is my main creative outlet, but the schedule’s got to go, boys, it’s not happening. My heart is my schedule.

Aside from that, I look forward to reading on the plane. I hope all goes well and that it’ll be safe and pleasant and non-eventful. It’ll be interesting to visit my alma mater with my best friend – like old times. Maybe we can find a rogue piano.

May 3rd, 2023

Today I bought the tiniest camera I’ve seen in my life. The screen itself was two inches. The moment I saw it, I snatched it. I was beyond thrilled. It was only $12, too, and could take videos and games and had built-in frames. As I snapped away, the pixelated, grain-filled images reminded me of childhood. The video lagged, the photos blurred, and I squealed. The further we move from vintage imperfection, the more appealing it becomes.

I will create a post on the camera later – maybe a video and blog entry. I was scouring the Internet for example images, but couldn’t find any. Maybe after my trip. I’ll definitely document Boston/Philly on the tiny camera.

Speaking of which, I’m all packed. I’m looking forward to the trip. I would like to… read. I fell behind on my book challenge this month, so remind me to download and check out some books tomorrow. I want to explore the city, but I also want to be a complete hermit on vacation and exist at my own pace.

As the weather warms up, so does my desire to road trip. Yesterday, I saw a giant atlas on the National Parks. I stood in the store, studying the map, seeing how the parks were dispersed across the country. I’ve had a hankering for something across the Southwest, maybe Arizona, New Mexico, Utah. This is the heart of many parks! I briefly considered the mystical adobe-filled city of Taos, until I saw that the crime rates were unusually high, so maybe a stop will suffice.

There’s something about the weather that makes me want to roll the windows down and play very loud 80’s music and eat disgusting greasy cheeseburgers and walk through forests. It’s almost like a trope, right? But it’s also an experience, and it’s one that makes me feel both delirious and alive. I want to crawl across logs and shiver on mountains.

Before I go traipsing across the Southwest, though, I would like to be fit – less the lazy cat I am – and train for a 5K, even though I don’t think I’ve ever run for 5 minutes nonstop. I’m more of a sprinter, always have been, and I despise running, but there’s something so appealing – so masochistically appealing – about paying money to run a little over 3 miles. It feels like a challenge, you know?

May 1st, 2023

Discovered a hack to get a sandwich, cookie and drink for less than $5. Two words: kid’s meal. Big kids, big meals. Now I’m sitting at the park, bathing in sunshine, polishing off a cookie I just dropped on the floor. A little germ never hurt nobody. (A little germ had, in fact, hurt many.)

It’s a new week at work. I’m revising my approach towards the research review. My latest project has been fantastic: it’s deliverable-centric, wonderfully hands off, and requires me to prowl through the stacks, collecting research articles. I can think of no better role. My work, for now, revolves around reading, selecting, analyzing, and summarizing. It’s like college, but so much better, because not only am I remote, I am getting paid to do this. Also, I don’t have to talk to anybody.

I feel appreciated, too. Whether it’s my manager expressing excitement over my research into the field, or my best friend expressing excitement over my research into her ex(es), investigator Lu is feeling seen. And that’s a nice feeling, especially as I digest my cookie on a sunny day.

Speaking of research, I was on NYT the other day and skimming an article on the efficacy of masks. I was already miffed and suspect about the methodology. Masks are like condoms: if you wear them sometimes, but not all the time, you might still get pregnant. And it’s not because condoms don’t work. In a similar vein, the only true way to measure mask efficacy would be in a relatively extreme way – ensuring that every single interaction were masked in a 100% condition, and then measuring infection rates among populations of 100% masked, semi-masked, and fully unmasked.

But that’s just me blabbering. Knock on wood – I haven’t gotten COVID (yet?) – but I still wear my mask, particularly when talking to others. It’s made me realize how much we spit when we speak – I tried to subtly brush off a droplet as I talked to my friend last weekend.

The weather in Boston seems mercurial. It’s why I haven’t packed my clothes yet. It’s like Katy Perry’s song: you’re hot, then you’re cold. Shorts or flares? Crops or winter coat? I’ll have to pack soon, but I’ve been monitoring the weather closely for weeks, and have come to no solid conclusion about appropriate apparel.

Finally, it’s the first, which means more listings should be showing up on StreetEasy, New York’s apartment site. Since I’m bound by several constraints, half of them due to pickiness, the pickings are limited. I’m going back to the drawing board and asking myself: if I were an art-loving geriatric with an affinity for groceries, parks, and museums, what neighborhood would I enjoy? I’ve narrowed it down to 2-3 neighborhoods, but I’d have to temporarily stay to really sus out the vibe. Steering clear of anything “hip,” “trendy,” or “fun.”