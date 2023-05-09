On the Lyft to the airport, I whispered to nobody in particular: I’ll be back.

The journey home from New York was bittersweet. I didn’t think I’d like my trip as much as I did. In fact, I’d intentionally shortened it so I wouldn’t have had to stay longer than desired.

In the elevator, I met somebody who was working for the UN – she currently lived in Paris, though she had spent a few years in West Village. In the car, I met yet another person who’d lived in West Village – she had worked in the journalism industry and left with criticisms of the industry.

Thinking of these encounters, I decided to watch Paris is Burning on the plane – a documentary inspired by voguers in Greenwich Village. Of all the days and destinations, I had been struck most by my time there. Maybe it was the secondhand high that followed my trek to the Stonewall Inn. Was it the music? Was it the energy? I don’t know.

The plane ride home was as peaceful as my first flight. Last time, I had been sandwiched between two small, sneakered, masked people. This time, I was also sandwiched between two small, sneakered, masked people. One of them even carried her own disinfectant wipes!

I was a wee bit delirious when the plane landed, but I was happy, and also determined to visit again. So it was a farewell for now, but not forever!