Solu Travel

On the train from Boston, headed towards my alma mater!

The train is clean, upscale and half-empty. Most people have the row to themselves, including me. (At least for now.) Even on public transportation, Boston’s nearly empty. The plane was half empty; the bus yesterday was entirely empty.

As a space creature with a need for stimulation, Boston offered a perfect respite from social interaction, while giving my brain enough to buzz about. Since I’ll be meeting and staying with a friend later, this cuts short the ‘solo journey’ part of my adventure. Admittedly, a part of me is sad about that.

As with many things, I really, really like doing things on my own, even if it gets me weird looks. Travel, it turns out, is no exception. I used to always think that I had to travel with others, whether it be family, friends, or a partner, and that if I didn’t, I would be scared or unhappy or end up on a list of horror stories about solo travelers (knock on wood?)

Instead, it’s been inexplicably freeing and relaxing and wonderful to wander around on my own. What people don’t often talk about is how freeing it is to go where you want to go, when you want to go, for however long you want like to go.

People don’t talk about what a relief it is to retire to the hotel in the middle of a day just to read a book – or taking that extra fifteen minutes in the morning to get ready.

People don’t talk about how wondrous it is to crank the AC down to 64, then back up to 75, then waking up at night to make it 68, and then 70, and then 69, and waking up with it at 65. (I can already hear people screeching my ear off about the AC chaos.)

People don’t talk about how glorious it is to sit in one place for hours at a time, people-watching in public spaces, not worrying if the people you’re traveling with want to go somewhere else, or do something else, or visit the next destination on the list.

While I relish in sharing these experiences with others, there’s something just as wonderful in doing it alone.

And I can talk to people if I want to, or not! I can talk to strangers, or I can keep to myself. I can ask for directions, or I can find them on my own. I can learn about people’s lives, and I can go hours without making eye contact.

People don’t talk about that!

It’s great, though. For people like me.

Although the reason for my trip was, ostensibly, to attend a college reunion, I feel very hermit-y. Not only do I not want to talk to people, I don’t even want to look at them. Unfortunately, I believe that reunions involve both looking at and talking to people. It’s just… hard whenever I tucker into my turtle shell. It’s like trying to convince a snail to become a slug.

But I’ll try not to fret too much about that. In the meantime, I’ll work on drafting entries from this recent trip to Boston.