

“you know what i thought of the other day?

our childhoods are for our parents

they remember our first steps

they remember what we liked and what we didn’t like

they remember what we ate, what we didn’t eat

our childhoods

they’re their memories to have,

as you grow older

your life becomes yours

but when we were younger

it was once theirs.”

– april 23rd, 2015 | 4:08 pm