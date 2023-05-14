We imbue our spaces with meaning and memories.

There’s the playground with the green rubber nuggets that cushioned your fall while spinning cartwheels. There’s the archway where you stood on a snowy morning as you blubbered about llamas and falling in love. There’s the green space now filled with eyesore buildings where you danced in the rain and kicked back a hackysack. On this day, you were elated. On that day, you were devastated. And on that day, you’d never seen colors so vivid, so bright, and you cried to From Finner, a song by Of Monsters and Men, in the basement.

There is a catharsis that comes from revisiting these spaces, then acknowledging and understanding things I had not before. For instance. I woke up this morning with a sudden understanding for past Lu and the decisions she had made and everything that’d led up to it. Despite how perplexing they may have seemed to other people, and despite the apparent conflict between competing decisions, it seems obvious and clear why I chose the paths I did. In a moment, any confusion or regret I may have once harbored evaporated.

Sometimes, like Plath and her fig tree, we mourn the lives we never experienced, the identities we never wore, the decisions we never made.

“I saw my life branching out before me like the green fig tree in the story. From the tip of every branch, like a fat purple fig, a wonderful future beckoned and winked. One fig was a husband and a happy home and children, and another fig was a famous poet and another fig was a brilliant professor, and another fig was Ee Gee, the amazing editor, and another fig was Europe and Africa and South America, and another fig was Constantin and Socrates and Attila and a pack of other lovers with queer names and offbeat professions, and another fig was an Olympic lady crew champion, and beyond and above these figs were many more figs I couldn’t quite make out. I saw myself sitting in the crotch of this fig tree, starving to death, just because I couldn’t make up my mind which of the figs I would choose. I wanted each and every one of them, but choosing one meant losing all the rest, and, as I sat there, unable to decide, the figs began to wrinkle and go black, and, one by one, they plopped to the ground at my feet.”

Maybe the fig tree is real, or maybe the fig tree is an illusion. I don’t know. But as my best friend once said to me, as I grappled with mixed feelings elicited by a space, we are exactly where we are supposed to be.

It can be hard to trust that. Stepping foot in these spaces, years later, is my reminder.