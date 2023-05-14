one of the most common and intense emotions I grapple with is ambivalence – holding two opposing feelings at once. it crops up in every phrase of life, and few experiences are left unscathed. whether it’s a best friend, family member, crush, partner, organization, school, boss, there’s a enduring fog of ambivalence – the “simultaneous and contradictory attitudes or feelings (such as attraction and repulsion) toward an object, person, or action.”

not only is it uncomfortable, but it’s also immobilizing – unable to come to any single agreement, I waver in my mind, like a pendulum, feeling as though the pendulum has swung in both directions at the same time with equal force. in its wake a debilitating indecision is born, then an anxiety surrounding the indecision, then the overarching question: am I imagining things? is this true? this sounds to be true. but both sides sound to be true.

then it ends up sounding like: I love __, and that is why I hate __ & __ is so fun to be around, and they annoy me terribly, direct lines from my diary, which I just skimmed, because the great thing about writing things down is that it keeps you honest, because even when it’s been 15 years, you can look back and think: goddamn, was I ever not uncertain about anything? was I ever not pushing someone or something away?

then there’s the running in circles to find the truth beneath the ambivalence. so hopefully one day the pendulum can swing one way or another – but not both. if it’s love and hate, and both are truths, which is truthier? if monday is love and tuesday is hate, is wednesday the deal-breaker? (then what about thursday?) and if someone is aggravating and insecure but also silly and kind, which of the two sides weighs more, and based on that, do I stay friends or act like we never met? and if the job is 60% fantastic and 40% awful one week, but sometimes 60% awful and 40% fantastic another week, do I quit or do I wait or do I wait and then quit?

this will go on for weeks, months, years, becoming near-pathological. and, of course, when you’re pulled in two directions, you go absofuckinglutely nowhere. something’s eventually got to give, though, so you say, begone thot, you quit the job, etc. etc. but even when the trigger for ambivalence is gone, the ambivalence remains. it seeps into the present. it seeps into the past, and it seeps into the future.

nearly everything that matters with a choice, with a stake, becomes viewed from then lens of ambivalence. and unlike emotions like melancholy or fury or disappointment, there’s no one way to “solve” ambivalence. eventually people pick up on it, and it gets confusing. they begin to dismiss the paradoxical truths, or they subconsciously pick one for you, and that’s the way they lean, because that’s the way it should be, we all lean one way or another, we vote democrat or republican, we’re hardwired for one extreme. not both.

there is no current conclusion, because there is no current conclusion. the most I can say, though, is that at least this feels breakthrough-y, because I’m tired of it, and it’s unsustainable, and admittin is the first step. fine! I’ll admit ambivalence. I am, at least, certain of that.